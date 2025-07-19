Two senators dump PDP in Osun, keep mum on next move

Senators Olubiyi Fadeyi and Francis Fadahunsi have resigned their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing irreconcilable differences and lingering internal crises within the party, but have remained silent on their next political destinations.

Fadeyi, who represents Osun Central in the National Assembly, announced his resignation in a letter dated July 12, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward 3 chairman, Oke Ejigbo, Ila Orangun, Osun State.

The letter partly read, “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“Irreconcilable differences and irreparable division that have emerged, and court cases and counter court cases in the last 3 years, which have created factions in the party at the national level.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends.”

Similarly, Fadahunsi, the senator representing Osun East, tendered his resignation in a letter dated June 12, 2025, which surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Fadahunsi, a two-term lawmaker, also cited persistent party crises and protracted legal disputes as the basis for his decision.

The letter, addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman, read partly, “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect, due to the irreparable, irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles that have bedevilled the party at the national level after the 2023 general elections.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family, and friends.

“It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith.”

However, both senators have yet to disclose their next political destinations.

