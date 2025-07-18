Atiku’s resignation not surprise, threat — PDP

Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that the recent resignation of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, from the party did not come as a surprise.

The declaration was made by the Acting Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, while speaking with journalists in Bauchi in reaction to the development.

According to him, “Atiku Abubakar’s resignation from the party is a familiar pattern. This is not the first time. We’re expecting him back.”

Iliya Damagum was implying that Atiku Abubakar’s decision to once again dump the PDP is consistent with his past actions.

The PDP Acting Chairman noted that the party has grown accustomed to Atiku Abubakar’s movements in and out of the party over the years, and is therefore not bothered about the latest development.

This response by the Acting Chairman indicated that the PDP is not overly concerned about Atiku Abubakar’s resignation, viewing it as a recurring event in their relationship.

According to the PDP Acting Chairman, the party seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach, expecting Atiku Abubakar to potentially return in the future.

This lack of alarm, in Damagum’s view, could be due to the PDP’s confidence in its own strength or a belief that Atiku Abubakar’s actions are not a significant threat.

As the PDP Acting Chairman’s stance suggests, Atiku Abubakar’s history of party loyalty has been questioned in the past.

Some have speculated that Atiku Abubakar views party affiliations as fluid, as his decision to resign from the PDP and form a coalition party, the Alliance Democratic Congress (ADC), may be part of a larger strategy to position himself for future elections.

However, according to the PDP Acting Chairman, the PDP’s nonchalant response could also suggest that they are not convinced of the seriousness of Atiku Abubakar’s intentions for the 2027 general elections.

Though the PDP leadership is yet to issue a formal statement, insiders say consultations are ongoing to manage the fallout from Atiku Abubakar’s exit, which has stirred intense reactions across the political landscape.

Recall that in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Jada 1 Ward, Adamawa State, Atiku cited a loss of internal democracy and the need to explore new political frontiers as key reasons for his decision.

