Lagos APC slams ADC over comments on Tinubu’s tribute to Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has described the statement made by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alleging that President Bola Tinubu is exploiting the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari for political publicity, as baseless, reckless and tasteless accusation.

The Lagos APC held that Tinubu’s attendance at memorial events and his public tributes to the late President Buhari was an act of loyalty and national leadership and not one motivated by opportunism.

Spokesperson of the party, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the statement grossly disrespect the memory of the former Head of State whose legacy shaped the democratic and security architecture of Nigeria and Tinubu’s tribute to Buhari.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to be deceived by the ADC’s dangerous attempt to politicize a moment of collective reflection.

He stated further, “The ADC, in its rabid quest for relevance, has chosen to trample on national grief for a cheap headline.

“Let it be made abundantly clear, President Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari shared a political alliance rooted in mutual respect, democratic ideals, and nation-building. Tinubu’s attendance at memorial events and his public tributes to the late President reflect not opportunism, but loyalty and national leadership.

“It is hypocritical and dishonest for any party, especially one as electorally irrelevant as the ADC, to lecture the APC on decorum or empathy. While Nigerians are in mourning, the ADC sees only an opportunity to stir controversy and provoke division. This shows how out of touch the party is with the mood of the nation.

“We urge Nigerians to see through this dangerous attempt to politicize a moment of collective reflection. We further call on the ADC to tender an immediate apology to the family of the late President, the Nigerian people, and the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“At a time when unity, not division, is needed, the APC will not be drawn into the gutter politics of the ADC. President Tinubu remains focused on governance, national security, economic revival, and honoring those who have served the nation with distinction.”

He, however, sent a note of caution to the ADC leadership warning that, “We will not tolerate further disrespect toward the memory of a national leader.”

