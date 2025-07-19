FG determined to end killing cycle in Plateau — Humanitarian minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed concern over persistent attacks in Plateau State communities, stating that the federal government is deeply concerned about the ugly development while also determined to put an end to the killing cycle.

Professor Yiltwada, who stated this while conveying President Bola Tinubu’s condolences to the bereaved families and community of Bindi-Tahoss community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State who lost loved ones in the recent attack by gunmen, described the incident as barbaric and unacceptable.

According to him, the president is deeply concerned, which is why he ordered an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and scope of the attack on the innocent individuals with the aim of finding a lasting solution.

He stated that the federal government would support efforts to end the problem of violence in any part of the state and beyond and that the attacks are unbefitting of Plateau State, which is recognised as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

He declared: “Plateau voice must be heard loudly, and the government must take decisive action to put an end the bloodshed. We cannot keep being killed like this. We are not fowls. We are not animals, the attacks are unbefitting of the state known as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

“I will adequately brief Mr. President who had sent me here for assesment of the situation. The President is deeply disturbed and wants end to this barbaric attack on the innocent citizens of the state”

The traditional Ruler of Bindi-Tahoss Community Da Kim Nani Manja, while speaking during the visit, expressed concern over the recent attacks on his community, which resulted in the loss of several lives.

He lamented the lack of immediate response from security and accused the authorities of sabotage, claiming that despite informing the Military Task force sector commander about the impending attack, no meaningful action was taken to prevent it.

“We had informed the sector commander about strange movements in the community and the killing of one of his subjects, but the commander assured him that they were on top of the situation. However, during the attack, the security men allegedly withdrew their presence from the community, leaving the people vulnerable to the attackers.

The Monarch also mentioned the contentious issue of Fulani herders in the community, stating that while they had initially welcomed them and allowed them to graze on their land, the herders had repaid their kindness with violence.

He accused the Fulani of using a tactic of giving a dog a bad name to hang it, claiming that they often accuse the community of killing their men to justify their attacks.

The traditional ruler, however, called on the federal government, particularly President Bola Tinubu, to take decisive action to address the security challenges in the community.

The Minister, during the visit, also had a closed-door meeting with the Berom Youth Moulder Association (BYM) leaders and other stakeholders to further discuss the attacks and chart a way forward.

