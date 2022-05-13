Two APC lawmakers defect to NNPP in Kano
The Deputy Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Sumaila Constituency, Rt. Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu and a member representing Bagwai/Shanono Constituency, Hon. Ali Ibrahim Isa Shanono on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have defected to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).
As of May 13, five members of the Kano state house assembly elected on the platform of the ruling party, APC, have defected to NNPP while only one remains from among the lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP as the party already lost ten House of assembly members to the same NNPP in recent times.
The news of the defection of the deputy speaker and a House of assembly member was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs to the Kano state house of assembly, Comrade Uba Abdullahi, with a copy made available on Friday to pressmen in Kano.
The statement, however, stated that in separate defection letters dated 13th, May 2022 which were addressed to the Speaker of the House, the two lawmakers officially notified the House of their defection from the APC to NNPP, a newly formed political party in Kano state.
The defection letters were officially received by the House and the House wish them well.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants
MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…
Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG
NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…
Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba
SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…
Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa
A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…
I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, popularly known as Gbogbo Biz Girl has revealed that her DM has been bombarded by would-be suitors, as she is now every man’s choice and has cried out that they should take it easy on her…
More APC lawmakers defects to NNPP in Kano
It Is Now Bye To Decency: Crazy Fashion Trends At Owambe Parties
More APC lawmakers defects to NNPP in Kano
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details