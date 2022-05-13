Two APC lawmakers defect to NNPP in Kano

The Deputy Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Sumaila Constituency, Rt. Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu and a member representing Bagwai/Shanono Constituency, Hon. Ali Ibrahim Isa Shanono on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have defected to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

As of May 13, five members of the Kano state house assembly elected on the platform of the ruling party, APC, have defected to NNPP while only one remains from among the lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP as the party already lost ten House of assembly members to the same NNPP in recent times.

The news of the defection of the deputy speaker and a House of assembly member was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs to the Kano state house of assembly, Comrade Uba Abdullahi, with a copy made available on Friday to pressmen in Kano.

The statement, however, stated that in separate defection letters dated 13th, May 2022 which were addressed to the Speaker of the House, the two lawmakers officially notified the House of their defection from the APC to NNPP, a newly formed political party in Kano state.

The defection letters were officially received by the House and the House wish them well.