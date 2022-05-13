We’ll only talk of zoning when I take over as president, says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday supported the jettisoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arrangement for the 2023 election.

Abubakar who spoke with Edo State national delegates at the PDP state secretariat in Benin said that the party will only take a decision on zoning after the presidential election which he said he will win.

He declared: “We will only talk of zoning when we take over the country.”

Should he clinch the PDP ticket in the forthcoming primary and eventually win the election, he said that he will run an all-inclusive government where ethnicity and religion will be deemphasized.

Accompanied by Senator Dino Melaye, founder of DAAR Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi and a host of others, he promised to be a unifier, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government has only succeeded in polarizing Nigeria along ethnic and religious line.

The former vice president, the head of the economic team told the gathering which included Edo State PDP chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, former Senators Roland Owie, Ehigie Uzamere and top party leaders that from being the number one economy in Africa when the PDP held the reins of power, Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world.





Abubakar said: “PDP has the capacity to uplift Nigeria. APC has made Nigeria a beggar country. PPD will again lift Nigeria from bottom to top.”

He decried the continue closure of the nation’s tertiary institutions as a result of the ongoing strike by university teachers, lamenting that it was cause for concern that the tertiary education fund which was set up during the PDP administration is presently underfunded.

