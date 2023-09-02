Crafts could be the ability to create a way of expressing ones feelings through the use of the mind and the human hand. Some crafts are: bead making, drawing, wood work, fashion designing, etc. Crafts uses materials like wood, beads, clothes, needles, glass, etc, process this materials and transforms them to create another material entirely.

There are many reasons why students learn a trade either at home or in school, one of the main reason in Nigeria is the high rate of unemployment. In the early 2000s, the rate of unemployment skyrocketed. Many graduates couldn’t find jobs for a long time. Then the agenda of students learning a trade in school was born. Primary and secondary schools encourages their students to learn one trade before graduating. Even universities created an entrepreneur course for their students. This gave students another option of making money if their certificate is not in use.

In Nigeria, parents encourage their children to learn a craft in order to have something to fall back on. They view learning a craft as a plan b. It gives them a reassurance that their children have a mini job to keep them busy and productive.

People learn a trade to help themselves earn an extra income. In a situation whereby the salary earned at work cannot make ends means, one use the trade they learn to earn an extra income. It is believed that some trades even earn more money than a white collar job.

People also learn a trade to save cost. Instead of spending money buying a craft, they can decide to learn how to create the craft to reduce their spending and increase their savings.

Types of crafts

Ceramics and glass crafts: Raw materials like glass, clay is used to create other products. For example, glass beadmaking which uses glass beads to create a beautiful craft, Pottery, it mostly uses clay to create pots, stoneware, procelain, etc. Fibre and textile crafts: This uses fibres to create decorative and functional item. They include activities such as knitting, weaving, crocheting, etc. The trades involved in this includes rope making, rag making, weaving, etc. Housewear: These are domestic crafts used in the house. Crafts under includes: Basket weaving, Fashion: This is a very common trade. It means creating a new piece of clothing or reforming a old cloth to a new one entirely. Batik, beadwork, etc. This is one of the most common craft.

