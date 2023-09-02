Nollywood actress and producer, Oyindamola Sanni, has spoken on her essence and how she prepared and trained as a consummate actress.

It is a known fact that the young and female up-and-coming actress face various challenges and sometimes get lured into vices like sex-for-roles, sexual harassment, and assaults, which sometimes cut short their dreams as a role-interpreter.

Speaking on her dream to make an impact and build a brand, the actress revealed that, although, she has no role model in the make-believe industry, she is inspired by great Nollywood actors that drive her career harder and look at business models of actor cum producer-directors.

“For me, I don’t have any role model in particular, but I look up to amazing people, who are good at what they do. Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, and Funke Akindele cut it for me as their works and transitions have been phenomenal. This has made me pause, look, introspect, and see what works for me.

“Being able to transcend times and be versatile is a virtue that I don’t joke with. I’ve been working on myself by improving my skills. I have seen myself improve and play roles that I have never played before, making me a versatile actress overall,” she added.

On how she pushed her career through, she noted that her early days combining school at the times with her career was a major challenge for her because she ran a full-time programme while acting but was grateful that she sailed and excelled in her career.

“I’ve produced nine movies so far. I am also the executive producer for all the movies. As regards other movies I’ve starred in, God has been faithful, I have honestly lost count. To God be the Glory,” Oyindamola said.

Reminiscing on her most memorable moment, she said: “That was the day I produced my first movie. Although, I had starred in several movies at the time, but as a promising actor, being a producer and executive producer of a movie with living legends like Fatiha Balogun and Yemi Solade was a huge achievement for me.

“Also, while honing my skills as a newbie, I couldn’t take every role because there were some roles that were against my faith in Christ so rejecting some roles as an upcoming actress was a challenge but as the saying “Do you! The world will adjust”.

Oyindamola, who is also known as Honeydee, is the boss of Honeydee Collectibles. Some of her movies included, ‘Omo Lere”, ‘Eniafe’ and ‘Kakanfo’.

The actress noted that she is a great cook, an introvert, and an ardent lover of God, reflecting on the challenges faced while moving from set to set and being in the face of movie lovers as a new actress.





