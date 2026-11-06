Ex-AfDB President, Adesina named Global Insurance Ambassador

Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has called for the urgent repositioning of Nigeria’s insurance industry to protect national wealth, restore public confidence and attract investment, warning that the country’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy requires a strong insurance sector capable of safeguarding productive assets and managing economic risks.

Adesina made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Nigeria Insurance Directors Conference in Lagos. He also urged insurance operators and regulators to strengthen accountability, improve claims settlement and reposition the industry as a major pillar of Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy.

The former AfDB president was named Global Ambassador for Insurance in Nigeria and Face of Insurance in the country at the conference. He accepted the responsibility, offering to deploy his experience, international networks and leadership influence to champion the industry’s growth and transformation.

In his address, titled “Building the Nigerian Insurance Industry: Institutional Transformation, Public Accountability and National Economic Development”, organised by the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Adesina challenged insurance companies, board chairpersons, directors, chief executives and regulators to move beyond conventional business practices and place public trust, accountability, professional excellence and national development at the centre of their operations.

“Do not just build insurance companies. Insure the nation. Protect its wealth. Finance its growth,” he declared.

Expressing concern over Nigeria’s low insurance penetration, estimated at approximately 0.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Adesina said the situation represented a significant gap in the country’s capacity to protect households, businesses and productive investments.

He argued that Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy ambition would require an insurance industry capable of protecting productive assets, managing risks, supporting investments and mobilising long-term capital.

According to him, no economy can achieve sustainable growth without an insurance industry strong enough to protect its wealth and manage the risks confronting businesses and productive investments.

Adesina identified public distrust as a major challenge confronting the sector, insisting that the credibility of insurance companies would ultimately be determined by their willingness and ability to fulfil their obligations to policyholders.

He maintained that the real value of insurance was not demonstrated when premiums were collected but when policyholders suffered losses and received the protection promised under their policies.

“When a policyholder pays an insurance premium, that policyholder deserves a premium service in return,” he said.

He consequently challenged insurance companies to prioritise the prompt and transparent settlement of legitimate claims, warning that the industry could not expect Nigerians to embrace insurance without demonstrating its value when policyholders needed it most.

He also called on insurance boards to assume greater responsibility for claims performance, customer complaints, corporate governance and management accountability.

To institutionalise transparency, the former AfDB president proposed that NAICOM introduce an annual public insurance industry accountability and performance report detailing claims received and settled, outstanding claims, average settlement timelines, customer complaints, regulatory compliance, financial soundness and corporate governance.

He argued that the industry could not demand public trust while resisting public scrutiny.

On the ongoing recapitalisation exercise under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, Adesina cautioned that increased capital alone would not guarantee a stronger and more credible insurance industry.

“Recapitalisation is not the same as institutional transformation,” he stated.

He explained that stronger capitalisation must be accompanied by sound corporate governance, disciplined underwriting, adequate technical reserves, effective risk management and stronger reinsurance arrangements.

He urged insurance directors to exercise effective oversight, scrutinise related-party transactions and ensure that internal audit, actuarial, compliance and risk management functions operated independently.

He also challenged NAICOM to strengthen risk-based supervision, ensure the effective implementation of the industry’s reform framework and hold insurance institutions accountable for measurable results.

On the industry’s contribution to national development, Adesina called for expanded insurance coverage across agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, transportation, healthcare and housing.

Drawing on his experience in development financing, he explained that investors would be reluctant to commit substantial resources to productive activities where risks were inadequately understood or managed.

He therefore advocated stronger collaboration between the insurance and investment sectors, urging insurance companies to responsibly deploy part of their investible funds into commercially viable infrastructure and productive-sector investments.

He, however, emphasised that such investments must comply with regulatory requirements, liquidity obligations and the overriding responsibility to protect policyholders’ financial interests.

Adesina also called for stronger domestic reinsurance capacity to enable Nigerian institutions to retain and prudently manage a greater proportion of insurable risks within the country.

Welcoming NAICOM’s 2031 targets of increasing insurance penetration to 10 per cent of GDP, extending active insurance coverage to 25 million Nigerians and developing 6,000 certified insurance professionals, he said achieving the objectives would require a fundamental departure from business-as-usual approaches.

He proposed a framework of measurable accountability involving NAICOM, CIIN and insurance companies.

Under the framework, he said NAICOM should provide strategic direction, regulatory oversight and annual performance assessments; CIIN should strengthen professional development, certification, competence and ethical leadership; while insurance companies and their boards should establish measurable targets for expanding coverage, improving claims settlement, strengthening governance and investing in technology.

He further advocated an annual industry performance scorecard supported by quarterly monitoring and periodic independent assessments.

“The measure of success must be outcomes, not announcements,” he emphasised.

Adesina’s intervention draws on his experience in development economics, agricultural risk management and climate resilience, including his doctoral research at Purdue University on agricultural risks, his tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and his leadership at the AfDB.

He challenged insurance professionals to recognise that the industry’s future would not be determined merely by the volume of capital raised or premiums collected, but by the value delivered to policyholders and the confidence it inspires among Nigerians.

He called on regulators, professional bodies, industry leaders and insurance practitioners to take collective responsibility for building institutions worthy of public confidence.

“The future of Nigerian insurance is not something to wait for. It is something we must deliberately build. And the time to begin is now,” he declared.