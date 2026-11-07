I applied for medicine but my JAMB wasn’t good enough, so I ended up in chemistry —Al-amin Biliaminu, LAUTECH’s graduate with 4.96 CGPA

•Says he wants to one day win a Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Al-amin Biliaminu graduated from the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, for the 2025-2026 session. He finished with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96 on a scale of 5.0. In this interview by FATIMAH BAZAMBO, he speaks about his academic journey, life on campus, among others.

You graduated with a CGPA of 4.96 on a scale of 5.0, making you the potential overall graduating student of your school. Were you this brilliant in secondary school?

I was never a dullard. However, I honestly will not say I was this “brilliant” in secondary school. I will say I am that kid who always passes in flying colours. Throughout my days at Hopecrest College, Igboora, Ibarapa, Oyo State, I never took the first position in my class, so it was either second or third position. I got the fourth position once, and it was painful because I was so used to getting gifts on our end-of-the-year programmes.

For my WAEC results, I had 3A’s, 2B’s and 4C’s. In my JAMB, I had 203.

Why did you decide to study chemistry, and why study it at LAUTECH?

The truth is, I wanted to study medicine, so chemistry was not my first choice. My JAMB score was not good enough, so I decided to change to chemistry. I chose chemistry because it is the central science. There is nothing on earth without chemistry. So, basically, it is a science that recreates nature. After seeing my JAMB score, I sought the advice of my secondary school teacher, Mr H. B. Amoo. He advised me that I should pick the pure sciences instead of going for basic medical courses. He also said that choosing a course that I know I will gladly continue with if I am not able to cross over to medicine is the best. Because I had a very good background in chemistry, thanks to Mr Warith Adebisi, my secondary school chemistry teacher, I decided to follow the advice and study chemistry.

I had a CGPA of 4.98 in 100 level. I almost crossed out of chemistry because of that. There was pressure at home. My mother wanted me to cross over to medicine. I will say the passion for medicine was no longer there. So, I did not want to cross. Prof. M. Abdul-Hammed encouraged me to stay. I had to do a lot of convincing before my mom agreed. I knew then that I must be exceptional in chemistry because that is the only way to prove I did not make the wrong choice by staying.

Another reason that made me stay is that the lecturers here are very friendly, and Chemistry Department at LAUTECH is home to best researchers or scientists in chemical sciences in Nigeria, like Late Prof. Abass Olajire, Prof. Olugbenga Bello (who has consistently been ranked the best researcher in chemical sciences in the Last 5 Years H-Index Rankings), Prof. M Abdul-Hammed, Prof. T. Adedosun, Prof. B. Semire, Prof O.S Amuda, Dr. A.J Adepoju, Dr A.O Esan, and others. I wanted to climb on their shoulders and learn as much as possible.

I chose LAUTECH because it is the best state university in this country. Also, they offer B.Tech for Chemistry, not BSc. It is a five-year programme, and the programme here in LAUTECH is not just Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry; it is Pure and Applied Chemistry. That combination is really a plus. Chemistry at LAUTECH was an opportunity to connect fundamental scientific knowledge with its practical applications.

How does it feel to graduate with such an excellent CGPA, making history as the first in your department to graduate with such a grade? What is the secret behind your stellar academic performance?

It feels great. I give all thanks to Allah. About making history, I think records are made to be broken, and someone out there will definitely break my record one day. I really hope so and look forward to that.

There is no hidden secret behind my performance. I would say passion, discipline, and consistency, as cliché as it may sound. I just kept putting in the work. I also want to state that I personally know people who put in the work but did not get to this level. So, honestly, the grace and mercy of Allah got me here.

About what I did differently, I would say I made sure that there were no gaps in my knowledge. I always study extensively and revise multiple times. I do not say, “They won’t ask us this or that.” Basically, it is learning for the sake of knowledge, but also keeping the marks in mind because that is the proof of knowledge at the undergraduate level.

What was your final-year project about, and what is its significance to society?

Removal of lead from aqueous solution using rice husk activated carbon, a low-cost way to purify water from agricultural waste. It aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (good health), 6 (clean water), 9 (innovation) and 12 (responsible production).

What three major challenges facing Nigeria would you like to solve using your chemistry expertise, and how would you go about solving them?

First, water pollution. I would scale up low-cost filters made from agricultural waste, like rice husk carbon, for homes and communities.

Second, access to affordable medicine. I would use computational drug design to identify promising compounds from medicinal plants we already trust, then validate them in the laboratory.

Third, energy and waste. I would turn agricultural and shell waste into catalysts and biodiesel, building on my research on Marula seed oil biodiesel with a periwinkle-shell catalyst.

On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate the state of Chemistry education and research in Nigerian universities, and why?

On a scale of 1 to 10. I would say 7/10. My reason is that there is no proper funding for extensive research and also inadequate laboratory equipment. Although there are significant positives in the last few years, there is still room for improvement.

If you were given a fully funded postgraduate scholarship to study in any university in the world, which course would you study, at which university, and why?

My focus is the design and synthesis of molecules and catalysts for good health, sustainable energy, and a cleaner environment. I would begin with a master’s degree in organic synthesis at Université Paris-Saclay, where Prof. Henri Kagan, a 2026 Nobel laureate in Chemistry, carried out his work on non-linear effects in asymmetric synthesis. I would then do my PhD at the University of Cambridge. I want to train where this work is done at the highest level, and one day win a Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

How would you describe your social life and on campus? And where you engage in any community or leadership endeavours as an undergraduate student?

I am not very social in the Gen-Z definition of being social. I do not party or drink or go to unnecessary social gatherings. But this is not because I am sacrificing for academics. It is because the activities that people do in such gatherings do not align with my religious conviction.

I will say my social life is great. I always move around with friends, and I am rarely alone. If you see me alone, I am probably on my way to meet someone. I have friends in my department (Wasiu Oyewola, Mubarak Hamzat, Tijani Afeez, and Abdulsalam MuhdJamiu – PAC). I also have two close friends, Adedokun Ibrahim Oyinlola (my roommate) and Abubakar Abdullah Ishaq. That is my definition of social life. So, my social life is great.

I currently serve as the Assistant Secretary General of the Students’ Chemical Society of Nigeria (SCSN) at the national level. And I have served in several capacities, such as the chairman of the LAUTECH Students’ Union Caretaker and Electoral Committee; Senator, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); Oyo State JCC; and as the president of SCSN LAUTECH chapter.

In your recent LinkedIn post, you stated, “They said chemistry would break me,” and “A little boy from Igboora. A hall full of hailing. Somewhere between the first lecture and that applause, I forgot to count the late nights.” What were the major challenges you faced as a student, and how did you manage them?

The major challenges I faced as a student are similar to what every Nigerian student faces. Low funds, school stress, epileptic electricity and cold nights studying.

The best way to overcome all these challenges is to have a mindset that you will not let any of these things stop you. Always find a way around any obstacle and keep your eye on the goal. It is either your challenges become your excuses, or they become a part of your success story.

What advice do you have for undergraduates on how to graduate with stellar results as you did?

The advice will sound cliché and generic, but the fact is that there is no hidden secret. I think every student knows what it takes; they may just not be ready to do what it takes. It takes focus, discipline, hard work, consistency, sleepless nights, and last but not least, the special grace of Allah. Also, please attend every single class as a student. Your lecturers have years of experience, and it is best to learn directly from them. Tutorials can be an addition, but classes should be your priority, in my opinion.

I will also urge parents to be as supportive as possible; I think that goes a long way too. I know some people will want me to say some secret reading method or schedule, but the truth is what works for me may not work for you. As a student, study yourself. Study how to learn. Study how you learn, and give it your all. I will say it is very possible to graduate with a very good CGPA if you really put your mind to it. I am living proof of that.