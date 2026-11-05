Retirement of aggrieved directors follows FG’s directive, NIMR insists

The management of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, has stated that the implementation of the controversial eight-year tenure policy for research directors was a direct mandate from the Federal Government, not a personal decision of its Director-General, Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the premier medical research institute expressed deep concern over the continuing public discussions and media campaigns led by the national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI). The management strongly rejected allegations that the subsequent vacation notices issued to affected former directors constituted a personal vendetta or victimisation.

According to the management, the retirement of three research directors complied strictly with federal directives transmitted to the institute in February 2026 through the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health.

NIMR emphasised that, as a federal institution, it is legally obligated to comply with civil service guidelines.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the official quarters, the institute explained that the disengaged officers ceased to be serving staff upon retirement, making their continued stay in institute housing an administrative violation.

Management revealed that NIMR’s Housing Policy Guidelines, amended in 2023 before Prof. Obafunwa assumed office, stipulate that retiring staff can only occupy residential accommodation for a maximum of three months. Ironically, the 2023 housing amendment committee was chaired by one of the directors now affected by the tenure policy.

NIMR further debunked claims of internal industrial unrest, stating categorically that there is no dispute between management and its workforce, as all researchers and staff are currently performing their official duties. The institute blamed the escalation on the ASURI national leadership, accusing the union of using falsehoods, character assassination and intimidation instead of constructively engaging the appropriate federal authorities.

While reaffirming its respect for legitimate union grievances, NIMR cautioned the press against media sensationalism and urged journalists to verify the origin of the tenure directive with the Federal Ministry of Health or the Office of the Head of the Civil Service.

Management maintained that the institute would not be distracted from its core mandate of advancing public health research by a “contrived controversy”, stating firmly that federal policies cannot be rewritten through media blackmail.