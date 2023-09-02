Renowned Coronation Art Gallery, celebrated for its steadfast commitment to promoting arts and culture, hosted an unforgettable evening that united esteemed guests, art enthusiasts, and distinguished high-profile personalities. The event, held at the elegant Coronation Art Gallery located in the heart of Victoria Island recently, was a captivating fusion of creativity, harmonious melodies, and effervescent champagne.

From its inception, the Art Gallery’s objectives included the democratisation of art access and the encouragement of art appreciation across its diverse stakeholders.

Akinlolu Akinyele, the Managing Director of Coronation Life Assurance, extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished attendees, including VIP guests such as Udeme Ufot, B. Austin Peters, Dudu Peterside, Richard Ikiebe, Prof. F. Ayogwu (SAN), M. Marriott, Ego Boyo, Nimi Akinkugbe, Mrs. Funmilayo Shyllon, Ajayi Olu PhD, Mena Ajakpovi, W.B Dabiri, Barbara Barungi, Wole Oshin, Femi Lijadu, Femi and Ekuce Akinsanya, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, B. Taylor, S. Udoma, S. Oni, Nnaeto Orazulike, Wale Ogunrinde, Rom Isichie, Belo Osagie, Adeniji Kazeem, Lilian Arigbodi, Kazeem Bello Osagie, Ehi Bello Osagie, Okoye Joe, and Charles Uwensuyi Elosomwan (SAN).

He shared his heartfelt delight in hosting an event that exquisitely showcased the profound power of artistic expression. The evening was accompanied by enchanting melodies that adorned the atmosphere, setting the stage for an evening of enduring memories.

Dotun Sulaiman, the visionary curator behind the captivating private collection on display, radiated excitement as he unveiled his meticulously curated artworks to a captivated audience. “Art possesses a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and forge connections among us,” he conveyed, underscoring the profound significance of the evening in nurturing cultural appreciation.

Distinguished personalities from diverse realms graced the occasion, including the aforementioned VIP guests, creating an ambiance conducive to networking, enriching conversations, and the exchange of creative insights.

The Chairman of the Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, took the podium to share his profound thoughts about the event and its significance. With a fervent expression, he articulated, “This evening is more than a celebration of art; it’s a celebration of the human spirit’s boundless creativity and the enduring power of collaboration. We gather here, not merely as spectators of art, but as co-creators of a cultural narrative that transcends borders and unites hearts.”

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede continued with an eloquent tribute to the artists and their evocative works, emphasising their role in igniting conversations, challenging conventions, and shaping the collective consciousness.

“Art has the remarkable capacity to question, inspire, and provoke thought,” he declared. “It prompts us to explore new perspectives, delve into uncharted territories of imagination, and ultimately, embrace the beauty of diversity in all its forms,” he said.

As the evening unfurled, guests were treated to an immersive experience where art, culture, and sophistication converged harmoniously. The gallery transformed into a sanctuary of inspiration, sparking conversations destined to mold the artistic landscape in the days and months ahead.

The Coronation Art Gallery’s event transcended the boundaries of a mere gathering; it was a celebration of art’s capacity to inspire, connect, and transform. The resonance of this enchanting evening is destined to linger in the hearts and minds of all fortunate enough to be in attendance.





