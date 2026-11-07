How MTN users can access FG’s N50,000 cash support

MTN subscribers selected for the Federal Government’s N50,000 cash support can check their eligibility and accept the support through the MoMo Payment Service Bank USSD platform.

The facility provides access to the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), designed to offer financial assistance to vulnerable Nigerian households.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of a social media message advising MTN subscribers who have not received payment or whose eligibility status shows “NOT ELIGIBLE” to send “YES” to a code, with a promise of receiving the FG’s cash support within 24 hours.

However, MTN Nigeria Support has disowned the message, warning subscribers against acting on the instruction.

In a response to the circulating claim, the company urged users not to click on unverified links, disclose personal information, one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs) or passwords, or make payments based on such messages.

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MTN Support said, “Please be informed that the information shared is not from MTN. Kindly disregard the message and do not click on any unverified links, share personal information, OTPs, PINs, passwords, or make any payments based on such messages.”

According to the official NERSI portal, beneficiaries are selected using verified national identity records and the National Social Register.

The programme works with approved payment providers, including MoMo PSB, ALAT by Wema, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint. MoMo PSB is the designated payment provider for selected MTN subscribers.

How MTN users can check their eligibility and access the support

Check eligibility: Dial 6710# from the phone number registered for the programme and follow the instructions to check your status. Accept the offer: If selected, follow the instructions in the official notification or through the USSD platform to give consent. Respond to an official prompt: If a genuine MoMo notification appears asking you to accept the support, follow the prompt and select the appropriate option. Open a MoMo account: Beneficiaries without a MoMo wallet can dial *671# or download the official MoMo NG application to register. Access the funds: Once the ₦50,000 is credited, beneficiaries can withdraw through the MoMo application or an agent, use the USSD service, or transfer the money to a bank account.

Subscribers are advised to rely on official MTN and NERSI communication channels and avoid responding to unverified messages claiming to facilitate payment.