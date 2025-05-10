Troops rescue four kidnapped commuters in Yobe

Troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV have rescued four kidnapped civilians from ISWAP terrorists following a swift counter-offensive along the Gashua–Azare highway in Yobe State.
Zagazola Makama reported on Saturday that the operation was carried out at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday, May 9, after intelligence indicated that insurgents had abducted travelers while riding on 15 motorcycles.
ALSO READ: Govt urged to create more awareness about Lupus illness
Quick Response Forces (QRF) from the battalion swiftly mobilized to the area and engaged the terrorists in a heavy exchange of gunfire.
“The troops overpowered the terrorists, forcing them to retreat in disarray and abandon one motorcycle,” a source said.
The soldiers pursued the insurgents up to six kilometers from the ambush point, leading to the successful rescue of four abducted civilians. Items recovered from the scene included a pumping machine, a motorcycle tube, a pair of pliers, and three spanners.
UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now