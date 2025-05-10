Troops rescue four kidnapped commuters in Yobe

Troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV have rescued four kidnapped civilians from ISWAP terrorists following a swift counter-offensive along the Gashua–Azare highway in Yobe State.

Zagazola Makama reported on Saturday that the operation was carried out at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday, May 9, after intelligence indicated that insurgents had abducted travelers while riding on 15 motorcycles.

Quick Response Forces (QRF) from the battalion swiftly mobilized to the area and engaged the terrorists in a heavy exchange of gunfire.

“The troops overpowered the terrorists, forcing them to retreat in disarray and abandon one motorcycle,” a source said.

The soldiers pursued the insurgents up to six kilometers from the ambush point, leading to the successful rescue of four abducted civilians. Items recovered from the scene included a pumping machine, a motorcycle tube, a pair of pliers, and three spanners.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE