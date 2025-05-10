Govt urged to create more awareness about Lupus illness

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Lupus Warriors NG, has called on the government to intensify efforts in educating the public about lupus.

The founder of the organisation, Mrs. Olatomiwa Ogunwomoju, made this call during the Lupus Awareness Walk held on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ogunwomoju, who was diagnosed with lupus seven years ago, explained that lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect various parts of the body, including the eyes, hands, and legs.

She noted that a lack of understanding and awareness can prevent individuals from recognising symptoms early.

She stressed the need for public campaigns and resources to help people identify symptoms and seek timely medical care.

“The aim of today’s awareness walk is to educate people about lupus. Early diagnosis can help manage the disease and enable patients to live meaningful lives.

“Every May 10, we celebrate World Lupus Day. Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks healthy tissues in the body, affecting any part of it. This month, we are celebrating every lupus warrior and spreading awareness.

“Today, we are providing financial support and free prescriptions to lupus patients.

“I’ve lived with lupus for nearly eight years. It affected my sight—I was blind for almost a year and still have partial vision. It’s a challenging condition, with fluctuating symptoms. Despite this, I stay positive and adhere to my medication.

“The cost of medication is a major challenge. That’s why we’re giving out free drugs today. Many patients can’t afford their treatments, and we hope increased awareness will encourage support.

ALSO READ: Atiku slams EFCC over ‘illegal detention’ of ex-Rep Kazaure

“I appeal to the government at all levels to increase awareness and collaborate with rheumatologists across Nigeria to make medications free. Many patients already suffer disabilities due to lupus, making it difficult to earn a living. I can no longer do a 9-to-5 job due to my vision.”

Also speaking, Consultant Rheumatologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr. Ibukunoluwa Dideke, said the prevalence of lupus in Oyo State is about 0.5%, with women more commonly affected.

“The early symptoms of lupus are often mistaken for other conditions like malaria or thyroid disorders. Patients often treat malaria one week and then thyroid two weeks later.

“The Nigerian Society of Rheumatology has taken steps to include autoimmune medications on the essential drug list. Some drugs have been included, and we hope more will be added. We urge the government to recognise the needs of citizens with lupus and fast-track the inclusion of these medications,” Dr. Dideke said.

In her remarks, lupus patient Titilayo Adigun recounted her experience:

“I was in JSS 3 when I was diagnosed. After exams, I felt sharp pain and started bleeding. Initially, I thought it was stress, but after several tests, I was diagnosed with lupus.

“Living with lupus has been tough, but over time it became more manageable. I used to take 20–30 pills daily, but now it’s reduced to 5–10.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE