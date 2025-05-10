9 Animals that share DNA with humans

There is no animal that physically looks exactly like we humans but with research, it has been confirmed over the years that certain animals are genetically related to us. Their reactions sometimes are similar to what human beings would do. Below are animals that share DNA with humans:

1. Chimpanzees

Over the years, chimpanzees have been confirmed to share about 99 percent of the human DNA. They are quite closer to us than we think. The female chimpanzees have a reproductive cycle similar to human beings. They become mature before or during their teenage years. The female chimps gestation period is 8 months.

2. Bonobos

There is only a slight difference between bonobos and chimpanzees — they share about 99 percent of their DNA. This means bonobos are genetically close to humans just like chimpanzees. Bonobos are quite emotional just like we do.

3. Gorillas

Gorillas are another animal that share DNA with humans. They share 98 percent of our genes and it is believed that we humans came from the same ancestors as gorillas.

READ ALSO: 10 animals found only in Africa

4. Orangutans

Orangutans share 97 percent of their DNA with humans. The male Orangutans like to show or display toughness like going around, breaking things before a fight. They dare you just like human males would do.

5. Gibbons

Gibbons are considered to be lesser apes compared to the aforementioned. They sound like songs used by humans centuries ago. Their arms and shoulders easily enable them to swing through trees.

6. Monkeys

There are over 260 species of monkeys in the world and it is believed we evolved from the same ancestors. The aspect of their brain that controls and processes their thoughts is similar to humans.

7. Lemurs

Lemurs are primates like us but we are not exactly the same. But we likely came from the same ancestors. Currently, about 70 percent of lemur species are endangered due to human infiltration.

8. Cats

Don’t be surprised, cats also share about 90 percent of our genes. Thousands of years ago, cats helped humans in farming by protecting their food. They communicate with humans through behaviours, body language and bonding.

9. Cows

Cows are actually related to us. We share about 80 percent of our genes with domestic cows. One of the differences between us is that cows have a four-chamber stomach that breaks down plants that the human single-chamber stomach can’t.