Town planners tasked on technological innovations, collaboration, ethical standards 

IN the face of increasing urban challenges due to rapid urbanization, climate change and socio-economic disparities, town planning consultants under the auspices of Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON) have been tasked on the need to embrace technological innovations, foster stakeholders› collaboration and uphold ethical standards that prioritise long-term well-being of people and the planet.

Besides, they were urged to evolve as strategic partners in shaping resilient and livable cities.

Reeling out these during the 2025 Annual General Meeting/ Luncheon and Award ceremony by ATOPCON themed: «Sustainable Town Planning Consultancy Practices in the 21st Century: Wake-Up Call to the Consultant Town Planners”, in Lagos, the Guest Speaker/ immediate Past President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Nathaniel Atebije, urged consultants town planners to wake up to the challenge, pointing out that the future of sustainable town planning consultancy lies in the ability of practitioners to lead transformative change-integrating ecological balance, economic viability and social equity into every aspect of the planning process.

He said: “Planning consultancy has grown from its rudimentary and traditional approaches to a more complex activity. As practitioners, sustainable town planning consultancy in the 21st century demands a paradigm shift to more inclusive, adaptable, and environmentally conscious practices.”

Atebije, who was represented by the Past President of NITP, Mr. Olutoyin Ayinde, listed challenges of town planning consultancy in Nigeria to include lack of quality education, greed and individualistic approach to business, arbitrariness in the scale of fee, lack of specialisation and skills, quality and consistency, ethical compromises, limited influence on implementation, capacity and resource gaps, weak research and innovation culture, weak institutional frameworks, political instability and corruption, poor data availability, funding constraints, clients misunderstanding of planning value, limited technological integration, urban informality and sprawl, and brain drain and capacity gaps.

To overcome these challenges, the guest lecturer urged town planning consultants to invest heavily in continuous professional development, master digital tools and technologies, and build strategic partnerships and alliance with other professionals such as engineers, architects, sociologists and IT experts, among others to offer multidisciplinary services.

Apart from these, he enjoined them to engage more in advocacy and public communication, to position for donor-funded and international projects, offer value-added services, promote ethical and sustainable planning practice.

He added that planners should arise to responsibility, engage in professional development, and adapt for relevance.

“The future of town planning consultancy belongs to those who combine technical mastery with digital fluency, ethical leadership, and public engagement,” he said.

He also listed opportunities for planning consultants in 21st century to include: Climate resilience and disaster planning; smart cities and technology integration; sustainable and green urban design; affordable housing and social planning; community engagement and participatory planning; campus planning for educational institutions and other uses; urban mobility and transportation planning; data-driven planning and urban research; policy and institutional reforms; new city developments; and international funding and donor projects.

Earlier, the Chairman, ATOPCON, Lagos chapter, Dr. David Olawale, said that essence of the annual general meeting was to undertake serious diagnosis of the performance of the association under his leadership on the growth, development and ethical practice as it relates to physical planning and creation of sustainable environment.

ATOPCON President, Mr. Bisi Adedire, said the theme of the annual general meeting was not only timely but also a powerful reflection of the growing imperative for profession to evolve with global realities.

In furtherance of the collective mandate to reposition planning consultancy practice and advocate for increased revenue generation avenues for members, he informed the gathering that the national executive had formally submitted proposals to key stakeholders including the Commissioners for Physical Planning in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the national leadership of NITP, Town Planners Registration Council (TOPREC), and the Association of Women Town Planners of Nigeria (AWTPN), advocating for the strategic employment of town planners in estate management roles and in the administration of planned urban environments.

This initiative, he said, aligned with the belief that planning consultants have a central role to play in the governance, development, and management of sustainable human settlements.

“We are confident that, with sustained engagement, this vision will translate into new opportunities, enhanced recognition, and expanded relevance for consultants across the country,” Adedire said.

