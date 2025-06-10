Over 10,000 retirees decry non-payment of 35 months arrears, tasks PTAD others on immediate action

OVER 10, 000 retired workers of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and its mobile arm, MTEL, under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS), have decried what they describe as years of injustice, neglect, and exclusion from pension benefits accorded to their counterparts in other defunct government agencies.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the aggrieved pensioners, under the umbrella of the Progressive NITEL-MTEL Pensioners Forum, made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government, demanding the immediate payment of their 35 months of outstanding pension arrears and full inclusion in approved pension increments.

Led by its spokesperson, Auston Ifedinezi, the group said: “We, the retired workers of NITEL-MTEL under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS), are gathered today to publicly express our deep pain and frustration over the ongoing injustices we face, even after decades of dedicated service to our country,”

The pensioners noted that despite being under the same DBS system as other federal pensioners, they were being unfairly excluded from critical entitlements.

“We are the only defunct agency yet to be fully paid. All other defunct agencies have been fully paid while we are still being owed 35 months’ arrears, which is nearly 3 years of pension payments, without any communication on when these arrears will be settled,” the group said.

They further accused the government of neglecting them in the recent N32,000 monthly pension increase.

They added that they have also been excluded from the 20 percent and 28 percent consequential pension adjustments announced by the federal government following the 2019 minimum wage increase.

“NITEL-MTEL was excluded, even though all other DBS pensioners received these Adjustments announced following the 2019 minimum wage increase,” they said.

Describing their condition as both painful and discriminatory, the forum stated, “This level of exclusion and neglect is unjust, inhumane, and a clear violation of the principle of equal treatment under the same pension system.”

They lamented that the situation has taken a toll on them, noting that many of their members have fallen ill or died without receiving their rightful dues.

“We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to urgently intervene; the Ministry of Finance and PTAD to include us in the payment structures; the National Assembly to demand accountability on our behalf; and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to work together in unity and good faith with all other relevant stakeholders to resolve these issues and harmonize our pension entitlements for full implementation,” the group stated.

The group also presented a letter dated December 23, 2024, from the Federal Ministry of Finance, which acknowledged their complaint and confirmed that the outstanding pensions had been captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

The letter, signed by Chiroma Yakubu Ahmed, Director of the Cash Management Department, stated: “I am directed to inform you that the request has been appropriated for in the 2024 Appropriation Act and releases therefrom are made on a monthly basis under pension to PTAD for the stated purpose.” The letter further advised the pensioners to contact PTAD for clarification.

Despite this, the pensioners insist that no payments have been made and that there has been no official communication or clear timeline regarding the disbursement.

When contacted, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), reacted that efforts are being made to offset the 32-month pension arrears owed to this group of pensioners. The agency however said it has no powers to implement other demands of the pensioners unless it receives direction from the appropriate authorities to do so.

PTAD therfore urges the pensioners to exercise patience while provisions are made to clear their owed pension arrears.

