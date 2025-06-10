UI College of Medicine alumni x-rays challenges facing health sector, proffers solutions

The Alumni of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Class of “85 have called on the relevant stakeholders including alumnus to rally round the government in its efforts to revamp the health sector.

It was submitted that the sector is being confronted with various challenges that makes it difficult for the general public to assess the basic medical facilities.

The medical experts who were in attendance at the Student Day and Legacy Sharing as part of the activities marking the 40th anniversary and re-union of the College of Medicine Class of “85 held at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Monday, argued that migration of Nigerian trained personnel abroad in search of greener pasture is taking its toll on the sector.

They added that aside from the migration of the personnel, most of the hospitals could not boast of the necessary equipment that is needed for medical assignments, hence, the reason people travel abroad for Medicare.

They, however, stated that in as much they cannot discourage the trained personnel from seeking greener pastures abroad, they should also give back to society with the provision of needed assistance to their alma mater.

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Tolu Hospital and Ibadan Central Hospital, Dr. Abib Olamitoye in a sideline interview with the newsmen said as Class of 85 they have decided not only to give back to the College but the society at Large

He said, “We are Alumni members. We have come back, to give back to the coming generations, to find way to re-unite and make a better mark than we have made in the past to the College, to the students and to the community where we once lived as students.

On the state of health sector in the Country, he said” ‘I don’t want to be political but I can say that the decline is not limited to the medical profession.

“Nigeria has witnessed a tremendous pace in the absence of thorough planning, which has led to crashing effect that has stalled the progress in all cadres of the economy, which has made the country a very bad example of a nation.

“Nigeria is a country that runs without a vision. A lot of people have perished for this lack of vision.”

On the issue of the brain drain, he submitted, “People want better living condition. The origin of the brain drain is nothing but a poor economy, poorly managed financial resources.

“When medical personnel that came to school and spent six years plus two extra years in housemanship and NYSC come out and find out that they cannot even raise a family, let alone send their children to good schools and they are needed elsewhere where they are able to have compensation for the years and pains they have had. I think their movement is legitimate.”

Also, the keynote speaker, Tony Rapu, who doubles as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Freedom Foundation admonished the students and other people in attendance to take advantage of the opportunities they have.

In his address titled: ‘Seasons of Life, Start Strong, Stay Steadfast, Shine Bright’, Rapu admonished students to note that there are three seasons in life.

He said, “There are three seasons of life; morning, afternoon and evening. Each of this season requires a certain attitude, place a unique demand and a unique purpose for our lives.

“There are certain things you have to do in the morning, afternoon and evening of life. As students, in the morning, you ought to show the seed of life, discipline and empathy of character, hardwork and studies.”

In his address, the Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. T. O. Ogundiran, lauded the contribution of the Class of 85 to the growth of the health sector in the Country and abroad.

He submitted that the set has produced notable leaders that have been of tremendous assistance to the College of Medicine.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

