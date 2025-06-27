FeaturesLatest News

Top 10 highest-taxed countries in 2025

Israel Arogbonlo
A design illustrating Top 10 highest-taxed countries in 2025

The world’s highest-taxed countries in 2025 are primarily located in Europe, with Nordic nations dominating the list.

These countries impose high personal income taxes to fund comprehensive public services, social security, and infrastructure.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 countries according to World Population Review:

Rank Country Personal Income Tax (in 2025) Sales Tax (in 2025) (%)Corporate Tax (in 2025) (%) 
  1. Finland 57.65% 25.50 20
  2. Japan 55.95% 10 30.62
  3. Denmark  55.9% 25 22
  4. Austria 55% 20 23
  5. Sweden 52.3% 25 20.60
  6. Aruba 52% 4 22
  7. Belgium 50% 21 25
  8. Israel 50% 17 23
  9. Slovenia 50% 22 22
  10. Netherlands 49.5% 21 25.80

SOURCE: WORLD POPULATION REVIEW

