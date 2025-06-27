Top 10 highest-taxed countries in 2025

The world’s highest-taxed countries in 2025 are primarily located in Europe, with Nordic nations dominating the list.
These countries impose high personal income taxes to fund comprehensive public services, social security, and infrastructure.
ALSO READ: FULL LIST: Top 10 African countries with most powerful military in 2025
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 countries according to World Population Review:
|Rank
|Country
|Personal Income Tax (in 2025)
|Sales Tax (in 2025) (%)
|Corporate Tax (in 2025) (%)
|1.
|Finland
|57.65%
|25.50
|20
|2.
|Japan
|55.95%
|10
|30.62
|3.
|Denmark
|55.9%
|25
|22
|4.
|Austria
|55%
|20
|23
|5.
|Sweden
|52.3%
|25
|20.60
|6.
|Aruba
|52%
|4
|22
|7.
|Belgium
|50%
|21
|25
|8.
|Israel
|50%
|17
|23
|9.
|Slovenia
|50%
|22
|22
|10.
|Netherlands
|49.5%
|21
|25.80
SOURCE: WORLD POPULATION REVIEW