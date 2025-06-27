US council honours AfDB’s Adesina with Distinguished Economic Leader Award

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has been honoured with the 2025 Distinguished Economic Leader Award by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) in recognition of his exceptional decade-long leadership that has reshaped Africa’s economic trajectory and touched the lives of more than 565 million people across the continent.

The 2025 Distinguished Economic Leader award was presented to Dr Adesina during the opening ceremony of the US-Africa Business Summit on Monday, June 24, in the presence of over 2,000 high-level delegates.

The summit brought together an impressive gathering of seven Heads of State, multiple Prime Ministers, senior government officials, the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and heads of regional organisations.

While presenting the award, Jean Raymond Boulle, Deputy Chairman of the Council, lauded Adesina for leading a decade of unprecedented progress and transformation at the AfDB. He praised the Nigerian-born economist for reshaping the Bank into a globally respected institution and a partner of choice for development across Africa.

“Today, we celebrate Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who as the President of the African Development Bank for the past decade, has advanced the Bank in transforming critical sectors to develop Africa through the Bank’s High 5s development priorities—Feed Africa, Light Up Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa,” Boulle declared.

The High 5s—the AfDB’s flagship initiative under Adesina’s stewardship—have been instrumental in catalySing growth and development across the continent, driving massive investment and reform in agriculture, infrastructure, energy, industry, and human development. The initiative also aligns strategically with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), demonstrating Africa’s firm commitment to global development imperatives.

“The African Development Bank’s signature High 5s initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Adesina, has delivered a measurable impact across the continent, positively transforming the lives of more than 565 million people,” Boulle added. “Africa’s economic trajectory has been revamped, making it a more attractive destination for businesses… ensuring mutual prosperity for the people of Africa, and increased partnerships, including with the United States.”

Dr. Adesina, who is approaching the end of his second and final five-year term as AfDB President on August 31, 2025, has spent the last ten years championing structural transformation, building partnerships, and unlocking resources to accelerate Africa’s development.

Under his leadership, the Bank mobilized record-breaking investments, executed bold reforms, and implemented landmark projects across member countries, especially in infrastructure, energy, food security, climate resilience, and gender empowerment.

In his acceptance speech, a visibly moved Adesina expressed deep gratitude to the Council and reaffirmed his lifelong dedication to the African cause.

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition. I remain unwavering in my commitment to advancing Africa’s development and to championing opportunities for the continent’s youth, women, and businesses. Africa’s time is now—and together we must keep building the Africa we want,” he said.

The CCA noted that beyond the numbers, Adesina’s legacy is seen in the new narrative about Africa—one of hope, opportunity, innovation, and resilience.

As he prepares to hand over the reins of the AfDB after a decade of transformative leadership, stakeholders across the globe are already reflecting on his remarkable impact — and anticipating his next steps in Africa’s journey to sustainable development and prosperity.