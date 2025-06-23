FULL LIST: Top 10 African countries with most powerful military in 2025

Africa’s top military powers for 2025 have been unveiled, with Egypt maintaining its dominance and Nigeria climbing to the third position in the latest Global Firepower Index.

The ranking assesses military strength using over 60 indicators, including troop size, defense budget, equipment capabilities, and geographical positioning.

Egypt retains its title as Africa’s strongest military force, despite dropping slightly on the global scale from 15th to 19th.

Algeria follows closely as second in Africa and 26th globally.

Nigeria, now ranked third in Africa and 31st globally, has made a notable jump from 4th place on the continent and 39th worldwide last year.

10 African countries with most powerful military in 2025:

1. Egypt– Global Rank: 19th | PowerIndex Score: 0.34

2. Algeria –Global Rank: 26th | PowerIndex Score: 0.35

3. Nigeria – Global Rank: 31st | PowerIndex Score: 0.57

4. South Africa – Global Rank: 40th | PowerIndex Score: 0.68

5. Ethiopia – Global Rank: 52nd | PowerIndex Score: 0.93

6. Angola– Global Rank: 56th | PowerIndex Score: 1.09

7. Morocco – Global Rank: 59th | PowerIndex Score:* 1.12

8. Democratic Republic of Congo – Global Rank: 66th | PowerIndex Score: 1.30

9. Libya -Global Rank: 76th | PowerIndex Score: 1.44

10. Sudan – Global Rank: 73rd | PowerIndex Score: 1.47