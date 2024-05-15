Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has expressed shock over the death of a former Minister of State for Education and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections in Delta State, Chief Kenneth Gbagi.

Tompolo, who spoke through his aide, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area, on Wednesday.

He said the death of the business mogul was sudden and untimely, as he had good intentions for developing Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general.

According to him, the deceased was a good man who always sought the interests of others above his own.

“He was strict and disciplinarian but was misunderstood by a section of society.

“He came, saw, and left quietly. Indeed, God gave, and it was God who allowed him to go and rest at this time. We will surely miss him,” he regretted.

Tompolo further told the family members to take solace in the fact that their father, brother, and grandfather were able to do their best for God and mankind before his death.

Responding, one of Gbagi’s sons, Egba Gbagi, who spoke on behalf of the family members, thanked Tompolo for finding time to visit the family in their trying time.

The family promised to inform him (Tompolo) when the date of the burial ceremony is fixed.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE