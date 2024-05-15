An unidentified man set fire to a mosque at Laraba Abasawa, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A source disclosed that the incident happened while worshippers were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer, resulting in harm to members of the community.

Our source hinted that the assailant used petrol to ignite the fire, trapping approximately 40 worshippers inside the mosque.

However, the perpetrator then locked the mosque after the occurrence, exacerbating the situation and hindering the victims’ escape.

The source added that it took some time for people outside to become aware of the incident and rescue those trapped inside.

Fortunately, some bystanders managed to break open the mosque’s doors and rescue the worshippers.