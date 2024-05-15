The Senate has just approved a $500 million loan request by the Federal Government.
The money will be used by the Bureau of Public Enterprises for “metering Nigerians” for the supply of electricity to their homes.
Why we suspended Zamfara APC Chairman — Ward exco
According to the Ministry of Power, over 92 million Nigerians have yet to be metered.
Details later…
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Join BUCKSLAW TECHNOLOGY LTD. as a Client Service Executive and be the bridge between our clients and excellent service delivery. Click the link to apply Now before 27th May, 2024