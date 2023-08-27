President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday declared open the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), with a promise to work with constructive advice from the umbrella body of lawyers in the country.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the NBA conference, the President said a bold decision has to be taken to build a strong nation.

According to Tinubu, “To build a great nation, we must make bold decisions; even though it may be painful at the moment, it is not about you and me. It is about our generation yet unborn.”

Tinubu, who said there is hope for a great Nigeria, called for the cooperation and support of private sector operators, adding that “it is a shame not to have electricity for most homes in Nigeria.

“It is unacceptable, and we must vanish it,” President Tinubu stated and added that the NBA is strategic in building the nation.

“You are learned, and I want to learn. What is it that I am doing right, let me know so that I do better, and whatever I am doing wrong, tell me, and I will change”, he charged the NBA.