Nigerians, particularly the youths, have been advised to embrace agriculture for a sustainable economy.

HRH Eze Sir Linus Nto Mba, the Eze Udo 1 of Ata Igbo Ukwu Autonomous Community, and the new chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers handed down this advice yesterday on the occasion of the 2023 new yam festival of his community, Ata Igbo Ukwu Autonomous Community, Umuzomgbo, Ihechiowa in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

The importance of agriculture, he said, cannot be overemphasized, “as it has remained the mainstay of the economy” and urged Nigerians to go back to agriculture, “even as I plead with government at all levels, to encourage agriculture, for a sustainable economy of the citizenry, as agriculture creates employment for many people.”

The month of August, September, and October, he said, very unique as it is set aside by the Igbo Nation to celebrate yam, the chief crop, and to thank God Almighty for granting them the enablement to plant and cultivate their farm produce, and the grace to be alive to harvest them.

The occasion, he said, was significant to him in the sense that it was being after about a week after he was inaugurated as the Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers by the governor of Abia State, Alex Chioma Otti, and appreciated particularly, the current policies and reforms of Governor Otti, especially, the increase of Traditional Rulers’ stipend from 3 percent to the constitutional 5% percent, and payment of arrears of salaries and pensions of the people of the state and urged the governor to continue in like manner.

He commended Governor Alex Otti for his avowed determination to create a new Abia and take the State to a higher height.





Earlier in the occasion, which was attended by the state Commissioner of Police, Kene Onwumelie, Army Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, traditional rulers, among politicians, the chairman of the occasion, Rev. Ademe Eke, who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Arochukwu LGA urged people to be godly and be resolute in the endeavours and plan well as ” planning cures disorder.”

