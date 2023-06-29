President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, arrived Ogun, on a private visit to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

He touched down at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, at exactly 10.17 am, in a presidential chopper 5N FG2, Nigeria Air Force.

Tinubu was received by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

He was in company of his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake.

The President, thereafter, left for the private residence of Oba Adetona, located within the Government Reservation Area in Ijebu Ode, where he would be having a private meeting with the traditional ruler.

He is expected to have another meeting with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in his palace today in Abeokuta.

