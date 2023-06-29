In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River visited the Correctional Centre Calabar, where he felicitated with the inmates of the Centre.

Otu, who was accompanied by his wife, Rev. Mrs Eyoawan Otu, said the visit to the Calabar Correctional Center was to identify with the inmates during the Sallah festivities and to encourage them not to give up hope.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event was organised by Mrs. Otu, with the aim of giving the inmates a sense of belonging and sharing the love as exemplified by the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Mrs. Otu said it was her own way of sharing love with the inmates and encouraging them that being in prison is not the end of the road for them.

“We are all in the world, sometimes we experience bad, sometimes good. I am here to assure you that all hope is not lost. We decided to come and celebrate here with you because you deserve it.

Speaking earlier, the Comptroller of the Nigerian Corrections Centre, Cross River State Command, Mr Adeyinka Adebayo, expressed appreciation to the governor and his wife for the visit, explaining that the Calabar Prisons had a total of 573 inmates, with 67 on death row and pleaded with the governor to assist in providing some basic needs of the prison facility.

“Let me say a very big thank you to your Excellencies for making time to visit us. 99 percent of the Inmates we have here are from Cross River State. From what you have seen here, you will agree with me that, inside here are enormous potentials as displayed here. It is our prayer that you will please extend the dividends of democracy to us here.”

High point of the event was the donation of food items, toiletries and cash donations to inmates.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE