A five-story building collapsed on Wednesday morning in the Onitsha North local government area of Anambra State.

Though it is not clear at the moment if there are deaths, three people were said to have been rescued immediately after the incident occurred.

The building, which is situated along Dennis Memorial Grammar School DMGS Onitsha North local government, collapsed on Wednesday morning.

According to an eyewitness account, “We were standing opposite the building before we heard that noise, but we could not run to the building because it was collapsing at that moment, but three people who would have been trapped in the building were rescued with minor injuries.”

A few hours after the collapse, the former Chairman of Onitsha South local government area, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, came to the site with an escalator to assist in rescue operations, which was on the directive of Gov. Charles Soludo, who was away on an official assignment.

According to Orji, “This is the problem that we have been talking about both in Onitsha South and Onitsha North local government areas.”

“Look at the building, and you will discover that the building was bound to collapse.“

“This building is on less than half a plot of land, and the soil is too weak, yet they went and built a five-story building on top of it.”

“I had to rush here to assist, and I got a call from the governor to see to it that there were no lost lives, but we learned that three people were rescued.

At the moment, the leadership of COREN in the state, led by Engr. Victor Meju is currently at the site to determine the real cause of the incident.

