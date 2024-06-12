Ahead of the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo state, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has nominated Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, as its governorship candidate in the state.

The party also picked Erelu Susan Gbemisola Alabi, as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

Disclosing this, the National Secretary of the party, Dr Olu Agunloye, confirmed that Akingboye emerged as the party candidate through due process of substitution primary election in line with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations and other relevant provisions of law.

Agunloye said “Akingboye’s candidature represents an alluring and refreshing hope for good governance, social justice and will engender sustainable development of Ondo State and make life truly meaningful for the people.

“This SDP dream team brings a great deal of hope for a greater Ondo State in the years to come.

“The party will set in motion in due course, a robust state-wide campaign structure to present and connect the candidates to the grassroots in a formidable manner.”

It will be recalled that Akingboye contested in the April 25, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship election in the state and lost to Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

Akingboye, a philanthropist, business tycoon and first-rate technocrat with decades of national and international experience.

A Certified Fraud Examiner, Akingboye, who hails from Okitipupa, Ondo South, is an alumnus of Lagos Business School (Pan-Atlantic University) and University of Heriot Walt University, Edinburg, Scotland.

He holds several certifications, which include International Financial Reporting (CertIFR); Certification in Corporate Restructuring Studies; Certified Fraud Examiner; Association of International Financial Reporting (cert (IFR); and also holds a Diploma in Accounting and Business, ACCA, UK.

Akingboye is a remarkable entrepreneur with tentacles in a wide range of successful enterprises.

An Eminent UN Peace Ambassador, Otunba Akingboye is a Member, Greater Houston Chamber of Commerce, Houston, Texas, USA and member, Petroleum Club, Houston, Texas, USA.

As a human capital development enthusiast and philanthropist of note, he has made indelible marks in social development and human dignity enhancement across Ondo State over the years.

His imprints are very visible in education, health, entrepreneurship development and general economic empowerment of the people.

The former PDP Governorship aspirant Akingboye, is joined on the ticket, as Deputy Governorship Candidate, by a former APC Chieftain, Erelu Susan Gbemisola Alabi.

Alabi is a business executive and human resources consultant who holds an MBA degree.

She is a training expert, a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (MCIPM), an Ex-Banker and a specialist in Education and Organizational Development and also a Fellow of The Strategic Finance and Administration Institute.

