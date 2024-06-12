In fulfilment of his earlier promises to Edo State workers regarding prompt payment of salaries, the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday said he will be paying this month’s workers salaries on June 14, ahead of the Sallah celebration.

The governor said this during the commissioning of the State Secretariat Complex in Benin, the State capital.

According to him, “I have heard all the accolades about the minimum wage. I assure the workers that it is not a fluke. We are a very deliberate government that sits back to do our work.

“You know that for the seven and half years since we came into office, we have paid salaries on the 26th of every month.

“In cases where we have holidays, we pay our workers before the holidays so they have money to celebrate.

“In that same guise, we will be paying the salaries for June on Friday 14th of June ahead of the Sallah celebration to enable you to have a good Salah.”

