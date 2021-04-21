Three construction workers kidnapped at gunpoint in Ondo

Three construction workers rehabilitating Ikaram to Akunnu Akoko road, have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Akunnu in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The three men were rounded up by a gang of six men who whisked them into the forest around 6 pm, on Tuesday, while closing for the day’s work.

The workers were said to be engaged by a construction company engaged by the state government for the construction of the 16.2km Akunnu/ Ikaram/ Oke-Agbe road which had been abandoned for over 18 years.

It was, however, gathered that the local hunters, vigilante and police from the area swung into action, combing the forest in the area to secure the release of the abducted workers.

No ransom has been demanded by the kidnappers, as they have not made contact with the management of the construction company or their families.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Okeagbe, Ade Akinwande was not available to give details of the incident

He was said to have led security operatives in the area to comb the forest in an effort to secure the release of the victims.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, confirmed the abduction of the three men and said the tactical team had been drafted to the area to secure the release of the three victims.

Ikoro said “The Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident and ordered the deployment of a tactical team to the area so that they would not come back to repeat the same incident.

“We want to assure the people of the area that the Police is on top of the situation. The people should go back to their normal businesses. Our men have taken over the area and with no time, the hoodlums would be arrested and prosecuted.”

