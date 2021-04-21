COEASU seeks expeditious passage of COEs Amendment Act

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has called on the National Assembly to ensure an expeditious passage of the Bill for the review of the Colleges of Education Act pending before the National Assembly.

COEASU President, Comrade Nuhu Ogirima, who made the call in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the Acts establishing the Colleges of Education (COEs) and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), imposed constraints on the effective growth of teacher education in Nigeria.

He said these limitations necessitated the ongoing appropriate legislative processes at the National Assembly, stressing that the once passed and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari would usher in a new dawn in the Colleges of Education in the country.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for the recent appointments of individuals and some seasoned academics as Provosts and members of the governing councils of the new Federal Colleges of Education.

He also lauded the goverment for the constitution of Visitation Panels to the Federal Colleges of Education, saying this would help in the efforts to reposition the Colleges of Education in the country.

Ogirima said: “The Union is particularly delighted by the approval of Mr President of the nominations of the individuals given the fact that the age-long quest for the involvement of individuals with a proven record of diligence in service in the COE system has been reflected an appreciable extent.

“The Union also considers the eventual reconstitution of governing councils and visitation panels, on the heels of prolonged agitation for their reconstitution, as commendable.

“This stems from the mounting existential and seemingly intractable challenges besetting most of the institutions since the completion of tenure of the defunct Councils. The union views the choice and pedigree of the membership of the various teams as commendable.

“With specific reference to the headship of the Visitation Panels, it is quite unprecedented, given their track records of patriotism and selfless service to the nation through years of mentoring generations of Nigerian citizens either as academics of repute and, or administrators.

“On the Composition of the Management Officers/Principal Officers and governing councils of the six new FCEs, we sincerely commend the president and appreciate the Hon Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, for the manifestation of the rare spirit of confidence and trust exhibited in considering a good percentage of those appointed into the various leadership positions.

“Nevertheless, the Union is not oblivious of the limitations or constraints imposed by the Acts establishing the COEs and the NCCE, currently undergoing appropriate legislative process at the National Assembly, which may have informed some decisions on choice of officers; if anything, such a development should rather be seen as strengthening inter-institutional bonds and the promotion of cross-breeding of intellectual ideas among academics in tertiary institutions,” he said.

