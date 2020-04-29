Threat of environmental pollution

Environmental pollution is one of the most significant challenges that the world is facing in our day. It is the act of contaminating or polluting, either intentionally or accidentally, the natural environment with harmful substances as a consequence of human activities, to such an extent that normal environmental processes are adversely affected.

There are various types of pollution which affect our lives on a daily basis- air pollution, water pollution, land (soil) pollution, noise pollution, light pollution, plastic pollution, radioactive/nuclear pollution, thermal pollution and marine/ocean pollution.

Human activities are the main source of water pollution, especially through discharging of industrial waste into water bodies such as lakes and rivers. The harmful chemicals and toxic waste, without being treated, are directly discharged into water bodies.

Another source of water pollution is the mixing of untreated sewage with rivers. Polluted and contaminated water from houses is not treated and rather made to enter the water bodies. Another example of water pollution is the mixing up of high temperature (hot) water discharge into water bodies at normal temperature. The sudden change and rise in temperature also has a negative impact on aquatic life. Acid Rain is also regarded as one of the causes of water pollution.

Air Pollution comes through smoke and dangerous gases, chiefly oxides of carbon, sulfur, and nitrogen. There are ‘indoor’ and ‘outdoor’ sources of air pollution. Indoor air pollution problems can be subtle, and don’t always produce early impact on health. Outdoor air pollution includes exhaust fumes from vehicles, generators, natural gas, the burning of fossil fuels, etc. However, pollutants outside the home are as dangerous as those inside the home and in offices.

Soil Pollution takes place when the existence of toxic chemicals, pollutants or impurities in the soil is high. Noise pollution is disturbing or extreme noise that can harm the activity or balance of human as well as animal life. The cause of most outdoor noise is primarily from machines and transportation systems: motor vehicles, generating sets, engines, factory machines, aircraft, and trains among other sources and causes uneasiness and damage to a living being’s mental and physical health.

It is good to note that pollution is as a result of wrong attitudes – a reluctance to exercise “the law of neighbourly love.” So, in reality, pollution is a problem of the individual; it is the result of a mind polluted with false values and possible ignorance and a heart polluted with selfishness, thoughtlessness and general unconcern about the welfare of others.

Everyone can discipline himself to put trash where it belongs. Parents should teach their children to value high standards of cleanliness. True, our individual contributions may be small, but if we do our part, this will promote a good conscience and enhance self-respect. And if everyone would really do his part, they would thus be keeping the Biblical Golden Rule: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’

This is until the time for a final solution to all environmental pollution, let us all do our part by refusing to contribute to the problem of environmental pollution, and also by refusing to support those who contribute to environmental pollution.

Daniel Ighakpe

Lagos State.

