What Buhari told Nigerians

Buhari Orders Lockdown Relaxation In Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Imposes 8.00 P.M To 6.00 A.M Curfew

After four weeks of total lockdown of Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night ordered the relaxation of the lockdown in the two states and the FCT which he said will take effect on Saturday from 9.00 a.m… Read full story

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Highlights Of The New Measures On Lockdown Relaxation

President Buhari in his address highlighted some of the new measures on the relaxation of lockdown. They are: a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm; b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;… Read full story

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We Have Increased Bed Capacity To 3,000, Trained 10,000 Healthcare Workers

President Buhari in his broadcast announced that several isolation centres have been operationalised across the country thus increasing bed capacity to about 3,000. He also said over 10,000 healthcare workers had been trained on how to take care of patients… Read full story

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Distribution And Expansion Of Palliatives Are Ongoing In Transparent Manner

President Buhari also said in his broadcast that the distribution and expansion of palliatives which he directed in his earlier broadcast are still ongoing in a transparent manner, adding that he was am mindful of the seeming frustration being faced by expectant citizens… Read full story

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We Won’t Tolerate Any Human Rights Abuses From Security Agencies

President Buhari in his broadcast expressed regrets over some incidence of human rights abuses by security agencies, saying the government will not tolerate any human rights abuses from them. “Our security agencies continue to rise to the challenge posed by this unusual situation… Read full story

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Total Lockdown Announced By Kano Government Shall Remain Enforced For The Full Duration

President Buhari, who expressed concern about the situation in Kano, announced that the total lockdown announced by the state government shall continue to be enforced in order to mitigate the effects of coronavirus. According to the president, “As we continue to streamline our response in the epicentres of Lagos and the… Read full story

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): For Frontline Workers Who Get Infected, Govt Will Support You And Your Families

“I wish to once again commend the frontline workers across the country who, on a daily basis, risk everything to ensure we win this fight. For those who got infected in the line of duty, be rest assured that government will do all it takes to support you and your families during this exceedingly difficult period… Read full story

