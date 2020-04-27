COVID-19: Fayemi extends lockdown in Ekiti by six days, relaxes sit-at-home order for 3 days weekly

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has extended the current lockdown in the state for six days till Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The governor said that the lockdown declared since March 29 will now be relaxed from Monday, May 4 and allows for limited activities for three days in the week which are, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays till further notice.

Fayemi while speaking during a state-wide broadcast on Monday evening also declared that a 6 pm to 6 am curfew every day of the week would be placed across the state.

He said, “There shall now be a 6 pm – 6 am curfew every day of the week until further notice. No movement of vehicles or human traffic whatsoever allowed except for verified medical emergencies.

“Six days lockdown extension: The current lockdown directive which ends today Monday, April 27th is hereby extended for another six (6) days until 23:59 hours on Sunday, May 3rd 2020. All conditions and exemptions remain in force during the extension.

“Starting from Monday, May 4, 2020, limited resumption: Business activities will resume for only three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) from the hours of 7 am – 4 pm only, to allow the self-employed earn some income to feed their families and not wait solely on government for palliatives. Citizens must, however, observe social distancing, hand washing and wearing of masks at all times. Businesses must provide liquid soap and running water for handwashing while supermarkets should not have more than 10 persons at any time in their store. A more detailed guideline would be made public after this broadcast.

“Stay-at-home directive: Restriction of movement will be enforced four days a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays). Only essential services including food, medical, beverages, petroleum, banks, agriculture, construction, select media and telecommunications are exempted from the restriction. Violators will be prosecuted and may be fined or imprisoned.”

He said that businesses in the state that flout the new directives would be shut for six months and violators would also be arrested and prosecuted.

Fayemi stressed that as agreed by governors in the country, the use of face masks is now mandatory in public places in the state, adding that the ban on all forms of gatherings subsists.

According to the governor, all states border would remain closed for 24 hours and that there would not be travels in and out of the state except those on essential services.

He further said, “All large gatherings remain banned. No religious, social, political and educational gathering will be allowed to hold in Ekiti State until the pandemic is brought under control. Any facility that violates this directive may be shut down for not less than 12 months.

“All travel from and into Ekiti State is hereby banned as all boundaries of Ekiti State will be on lockdown 24 hours daily. Only food, medical, beverages, petroleum, agriculture and construction supply trucks are exempted but they cannot have more than three persons per truck. Any vehicle caught in violation may be forfeited to the state and passengers prosecuted.

“Wearing of face masks is now compulsory in Ekiti State. Everyone must wear a face mask when going out of the home so you don’t spread the virus to others. Residents are advised to make their own masks while government will provide masks for essential duty workers only. Guidelines on how to make them will be provided. Reusable fabric masks that can be washed after every use is appropriate. Face masks will be strictly enforced on the streets so, if you cannot wear a face mask, stay at home as you may be arrested and prosecuted for wilfully endangering public health.”

On travels within the state, Fayemi said, “Commercial transportation will be allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 am-4 pm only on the condition that they comply with strict social distancing directives. Okadas can only carry one passenger, taxis not more than three passengers and tricycles not more than two passengers. Any driver who violates this directive will be arrested, prosecuted and may forfeit the vehicle or cycle to the government. If mass violation occurs, commercial transportation will be completely banned indefinitely.

“Interstate travel is hereby restricted. Visits to or from Ekiti State is prohibited while the pandemic subsists. Insistent visitors must be prepared to be turned back or kept in our border town quarantine centres for 14 days minimum and shall be responsible for their own upkeep. Any private or commercial driver caught violating this directive will be arrested and prosecuted and may forfeit the vehicle to Ekiti State.”

He further added that major markets such as Oja Oba, Oja Bisi, Shasha would remain closed every day of the week, advising residents to patronise neighbourhood markets or sell from their respective homes.

Fayemi noted that only officers from grade level 13 and above, administrative officers, essential workers may resume for work on the authorized days with strict adherence to the social distancing rules.

