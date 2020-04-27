Buhari signs proclamation order on COVID-19 management

By Leon Usigbe-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other states in Nigeria.

It is in line with the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night on the containment of the virus.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity) in Abuja, “this was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Quarantine Act, CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation 2004 and all powers enabling him in that behalf.”

