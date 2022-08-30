These 10 tips will make you a better person in a relationship

Everyone aspires to become a better person in all facets of life. Whether it is career, studies, or other areas of human endeavours. We constantly strive to improve upon yesterday.

Just like in every other aspect of life, humans equally try to be better in their relationships and add more value to the lives of their partners. Making an effort to be a better partner does not imply that you are aiming for perfection; rather, it indicates that you have realised there are certain areas in which you can still make improvements.

Do you believe you still have room to improve as a companion to your partner? If so, let’s take a look at this article where we gave some tips that can help you strengthen your bond with your partner and become the ideal spouse.

1. Learn how to forgive

Forgiving others means you are doing more good than harm to yourself by letting go of the burden of hatred from your heart. Understand that making mistakes is inevitable to humankind, as only God Almighty is above mistakes. Accept the fact that your partner can not always see things the way you see them. Learn to forgive your partner when you feel offended by their actions and inactions.

2. Be kind to your partner

Kindness makes you the most attractive person in the world, regardless of your physical appearance. Even though some life situations might make it very difficult to show kindness, never let that deter you from striving hard to be kind to your partner. If you treat your partner with kindness, it will surely help make them fall in love with you more.

3. Show empathy

Being unapologetic doesn’t attract any awards; it would rather pose a threat to your love life instead. Showing empathy can be of great help in healing emotional wounds and ending relationship problems. In every situation, try to always understand the feelings, thoughts, and emotional state of your partner. Put yourself in their shoes and see things from their point of view.

4. Always express gratitude

Try to appreciate every little thing your partner does in your relationship by showing gratitude. Doing this will help strengthen the bond of your relationship and give your partner the zeal to always want to do more for you.

5. Show respect to your partner

Respect, as they say, is reciprocal. Everyone loves to be respected in one way or the other. To be a better person in a relationship, try to always show regard to your partner. The fact that you are in a relationship shouldn’t be a ticket for you to insult and disrespect them at will.

6. Spend quality time together





Spending quality time together helps to increase the bond in your relationship. Although life can be so busy sometimes that we barely find time for the people we love, regardless of how occupied or engaged you are, try to always squeeze out some time to spend with your partner. It is equally important that you give them the necessary attention they deserve while you are both together.

7. Increase your level of communication

Communication is vital to the success of every relationship. Adequate communication of your feelings and emotions will help strengthen the bond of your love and make you a better partner for your companion. Be open about your needs and wants and stop bottling up your feelings.

8. Apologise when it is necessary

As the saying goes, “apologising does not mean you are wrong and the other person is right, but it simply means you value your relationship more than your ego.” To be a better person, you need to learn humility and understand that you can’t always be right. Rather than elongating issues by trying to justify and argue to prove a point, simply let it slide by apologizing and closing the issue.

9. Take care of yourself

You can only be a better person in your relationship when you are in a sound physical, mental, and emotional state. Take care of yourself by eating healthy, exercising and getting adequate hours of sleep every night. Being in a bad state of mind would have adverse effects on your relationship.

10. Learn from mistakes

There is no way you can keep doing something the same way all the time and expect different results. When you make a mistake, try to learn from it to avert a future recurrence. Try to avoid doing something that has hurt your relationship in the past.

