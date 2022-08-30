Seven signs your partner may be cheating on you

In a world full of infidelity, finding a faithful partner is gradually becoming a Herculean task, and cheating is subtly becoming the new normal. While it should be noted that faithful partners still exist, there is an increasing number of partners who cheat.

Some of these cheating partners are getting more creative and developing new strategies every day to perpetrate their acts and keep their partners off guard. Cheating partners most times do everything humanly possible to keep the acts away from their partners, hence it is somehow difficult to know they are cheating.

Whether you are married, engaged or in a serious relationship with your partner, the signs that they may be cheating on you are limitless, but In this article, we will take a look at some of the common ones.

1. They become busy all of a sudden

If all of a sudden your partner who normally has your time starts to give you a series of excuses on how they could no longer have time for you without any tangible reasons or changes in their work schedules, then that might be an indication they are seeing someone else. With the exception of a few people, nobody is busy 24/7, so if your partner starts to ignore your call without returning, reply to your chat late or stop creating time for you, then there are high chances of infidelity from their side.

2. They start keeping their phones away from you

If your partner ordinarily grants you access and allows you to go through their phones without much ado, and all of a sudden becomes overprotective and over-sensitive about such a phone, then it may be that there is something they are hiding from you. Cheating partners are likely going to change their phone password and start guiding the phone as if their lives depended on it. Sometimes they go as far as taking the phone along with them to the bathroom, just so you don’t have access to it.

3. They change their house key and suddenly ask you to start taking permission before visiting

If you used to have a duplicate key to your partner’s apartment, and all of a sudden they changed the key to a new one without giving you a copy of the new one or giving you any concrete reasons why the key was changed, then it is something you should take cognisance of.

Similarly, if you can visit your partner’s house without prior notice but they suddenly insist you must start to inform them before coming, that may also be an indication that they are avoiding you and don’t want you to meet with the person they are cheating on you with.

4. They reduce the level of communication or cut communication with you

Before, you were your partner’s best friend and gist partner. They used to tell you anything and everything about how their day went, their goals, life ambitions, and others. But all of a sudden, they seem less interested in holding any form of conversation with you. They no longer share things with you like before. This may be a sign they have found another person to communicate and share those things with, hence they are no longer interested in communication with you.

5. They change their attitude towards you

You used to be the apple of your partner’s eyes, but that changed all of a sudden. They no longer find you attractive or find interest in everything you do. They now look for every opportunity to criticise and find fault in everything you do. All these might be indications that they are seeing someone else and are no longer loyal to you.





6. Changes in sex life

This is another indication that your partner may be cheating on you. Although it is normal to occasionally have inconsistent sex and intimacy, it can equally be an indication that your partner is seeing someone else. A sudden, significant increase or decrease in your sex life with your partner is a great sign of infidelity.

Similarly, if your partner suddenly comes up with new sex techniques you’ve never tried out before, there might be a chance they learned them from someone else.

7. They accuse you of cheating

This may sound weird, but it is actually a sign to look out for. In order to shift the blame off of them, they play on your emotions by accusing you of cheating, so they can appear as a saint and someone who disdains cheating.

Conclusion: Inasmuch as all the points discussed above are likely signs that your partner may be cheating on you, it should be noted that your partner may display some or all of these signs without cheating. There may have been some other factors that contributed to the changes in the behaviour of your partner.

