10 simple ways to make your partner feel loved

Being in love is undoubtedly a wonderful feeling that everyone craves, but sometimes communicating and expressing love to your partner can be difficult. The way you make your partner feel goes a very long way towards strengthening the bond of your relationship.

Either by actions, by spoken words, or through any other means, you must put in efforts towards ensuring your partner feels loved having you in their lives.

In this article, we will talk about some of the ways you can make your partner feel loved and cherished by you.

1. Compliment them

Old or young, male or female, it is a known fact that everyone loves to be complimented by others. The compliment is even more appreciated when it is from someone they love. To make your partner feel loved, try to always appreciate and compliment them regularly. Complimenting your partner will go a long way in letting them know the things you like about them. Things like “You look beautiful in this outfit”, ” I like your hairstyle”, “The shoes look good on you” and so forth should be said to your partner frequently.

Also, if you notice your partner is insecure about something, such as their body, looks, or size, try to compliment them to raise their confidence and make them feel better about those insecurities.

2. Buy them gifts

Everyone loves to receive gifts from the people they love. Getting your partner gifts is one of the most effective ways to make them feel loved and show that you care about them. It doesn’t necessarily have to be on their birthday or any special occasion. Just a random sending of a surprise gift will help lift their moods and make them feel special.

3. Pay attention to little details and remember important dates

Sometimes it is not the big things that we do that make our partners feel loved; rather, it is those little things that go a long way in making them happy. If you are intentional about making your partner feel loved, try to always pay attention to little details about them. Remembering little things such as your partner’s favourite meal, favourite childhood memories, or their likes and dislikes will give them a reason to feel loved by you.

Remembering dates that are important to them is also germane to making them feel loved. Landmark event dates such as their birthdays, your anniversary dates, wedding dates and the like should never be forgotten.

4. Reassure them of your love

Regardless of how redundant it may seem, you should never get tired of letting your partner know how much you love them. Never fail to seize the opportunity of expressing and reassuring your partner how much you love them and how much you are lucky to be in their life. Always remind them that they are the best thing to ever happen to you, and if given the opportunity, you will choose them over and over again.

5. Seek their opinion on issues





Asking for your partner’s opinion is another important way to make them feel loved. Seeking your partner’s opinion does not mean they are the ones determining what you do in life, but doing it simply makes them feel you value what they think. You don’t necessarily have to ask for their opinion on personal things, it could be minor things like the choice of clothes to wear for an occasion or the type of phone to buy.

6. Spend quality time with them

Sometimes, life can be so busy that we hardly get to have time for our loved ones. But regardless, you should always strive to create a space to spend quality time with your partner. Be it long or short time together, always try to make it count by focusing on them during the time you are together. When you are spending time with your partner, try to do away with your phone or any other things that may cause distractions.

7. Send them a random text

“Hello, sweetheart, I hope your day is going smoothly. You just crossed my mind and I thought I should say hi.” Sending this kind of text to your partner will undoubtedly make them feel loved. It can also help lift their mood if they are having a rough day. You can equally give them a random call anytime you are both apart and simply say things like “Hello, I’ve been thinking about you all day, so I decided to hear your voice.”

8. Show them respect

Everyone loves to be respected, and your partner should not be exempt. Always treat them with respect at all times. You will be making your partner feel unloved when you use negative or harsh words on them. Regardless of the situation, always strive to treat them with respect.

9. Be proud to show them off

Hiding your partner sometimes is like a subtle way of saying they are not good enough. Nobody loves to be hidden like a bad habit. You should always be proud to flaunt your partner anywhere and anytime. Posting their pictures on social media is another way to show that you care and make them feel loved.

10. Thank them for the little things they do

We frequently take for granted the things our partners do for us just because we think they should be doing them. But just because they have an obligation to do something doesn’t mean we shouldn’t show them our appreciation. Make it a habit to express appreciation for anything your partner does, no matter how small or big it is. This will surely make them feel loved and appreciated.

