THE Federal Government in 1981, established the Ecological Fund by setting aside 1 percent of the Federation Account for the amelioration of ecological challenges which include but not limited to the following: soil erosion and flood control, desertification and drought control, general environmental control (refuse, solid waste, hyacinth, industrial waste etc), oil spillage, and pollution control. Moreover, in 1985 the National Committee on Ecological Problems (NCOEP) was established to among other things advise the Federal Government on the modalities for the utilization of the fund. The ecological fund is shared among the three tiers of government with the Federal Government allocated 48.5 percent, States 24 percent and the Local Government Councils 20 percent. Since 1985, more than US$ 5 Billion dollars had been disbursed to the Federal, States and Local Government Councils in order to address critical environmental challenges. At this juncture, there are two critical questions that beg for answers. First, has the ecological fund achieved its objectives? Second, has the fund been judiciously expended?

To answer the first question, I think the objectives of the ecological fund have been partially achieved however, there are still much to be done in the areas of municipal waste management, erosion and flood control and industrial pollution. In recent times, poor waste management and indiscriminate dumping of refuse continue to pose serious public health risk across major cities in Nigeria. Heaps of uncollected refuse have blocked drainage channels while poor sanitation practices have become common sights in major neighbourhood. Most of the states are finding it difficult to manage their waste. Furthermore, the industrial establishments are also discharging their untreated effluent into the streams and rivers polluting the environment. Moreover, there have been cases of heavy flooding in some parts of the country that had submerged farmlands, washed away food crops, damaged buildings and killed human beings and livestock. As regards the second question, the utilization of the ecological fund has not been transparent enough.

A couple of weeks ago, the Sunday Punch Newspaper reported that the 36 States of the Federation received the sum of #32 billion from the ecological fund during the first six months of year 2026. The fund is meant to address the major environmental challenges notably waste management, flood and erosion. It has been observed that the ecological fund has not been judiciously utilized for the intended purposes. It is against this backdrop that the Sunday Punch newspaper decided to carry out a comprehensive study on the utilization of the fund. It was indicated in the report that despite the huge amount of money released to the 36 states, available budget performance records raised questions about how much of the fund is being expended in controlling flood and erosion. The results of the study that was carried out by the Sunday Punch Newspaper can be succinctly summarized as follows: First, there is no transparency in the management of the ecological fund. Second, is the fact that some states pay little or no attention to flood and erosion control.

Third, is that most of the States do have State Emergency Management Agency but the problem is that quite a few of them are not functional. Fourth, is that most of the 36 States do create awareness through sensitization campaigns, radio programs, jingles, and capacity building. Other measures put in place by some states in order to address environmental challenges include response mechanisms to mitigate the impact of possible flooding, relocation of vulnerable people to safer areas to prevent loss of lives and property. It is obvious from the report that majority of the 36 states have not put in place engineering structures that are needed to assist in mitigating flood and erosion.Lately, there have been cases of heavy flooding in some parts of the country that had submerged farmlands, washed away food crops and damaged buildings. For instance, in July 2026, there was a devastating flood in Calabar, the Cross River State capital that left about five residents dead.

It washed away years of savings and destroyed livelihoods. In addition, agriculture which is one of the main source of livelihood for many residents was also badly hit. Large hectares of cassava, yams, corn and vegetable farms were submerged raising fears of food shortages and deeper economic hardship. For farmers that borrowed money in order to cultivate their fields, the flood has turned a season of hope into a season of debt. Obviously, if necessary precautionary measures had been taken by the state government in mitigating the impact of flooding, the damages recorded could not have happened. Another serious case is that of erosion. Recently, the Igbo community in Abuja has appealed to Mr President to urgently intervene and tackle the gully erosion in the south eastern part of the country. The Association disclosed that immediate intervention is very critical to saving the affected communities from complete devastation.

The one million naira question is: what has happened to the ecological fund that has been released to the South Eastern State Governors? Finally, I would like to advise the Ecological Fund Office to make sure that all Ecological Fund Projects are monitored nationwide. Moreover, any state government that embezzles the ecological fund should be sanctioned. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

•Oladele writes in via [email protected]