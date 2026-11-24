Mr. Jide Onasile, an estate surveyor & valuer, property manager and real estate consultant, in this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, speaks on the proposed monthly rent policy in Nigeria.

How will you describe homeownership among Nigerians?

Speaking about his single-storey, red-brick house built in 1945 in Soweto, the late Nelson Mandela said, it was the opposite of grand, but it was my first true home of my own and I was mightily proud. A man is not a man until he has a house of his own. Housing is one of the most basic human needs and it underpins stability, productivity, and dignity. However, shortage of affordable housing, compounded by skyrocketing rents is making the Nigerian housing challenge more critical, making a mess of Nelson Mandela’s statement.

You said skyrocketing rents are making the Nigerian housing challenge more critical. What do you mean?

Many Nigerians in the cities and urban locations are groaning under sharp rent hikes, with some apartments, depending on the location, having to deal with increases of up to 80 percent or more in just a year, leaving many families trapped. Many families are struggling to meet new rental obligations or facing the costly alternative of relocation.

What are you suggesting?

These call for some form of government’s intervention because the freewill at which landlords increase rent is alarming. Government should, through the instrumentality of the law, address the unpalatable trend.

Many state governments are also coming up with tenancy laws; what is your take?

The Lagos State Tenancy Law (2011) provides procedures for determining tenancies and recovering possession. The decision to move Nigeria’s rental market from annual advance payments to monthly rent under the law is attracting considerable attention. It is understandable that many tenants, particularly salary earners, struggle to raise a lump sum for accommodation. The question is not whether monthly rent is desirable or not, but whether Nigeria is ready to implement it fairly and effectively.

Under Section 13, where the agreement makes no contrary provision, a monthly tenant is generally entitled to one month’s notice to quit. Section 16 provides for at least seven days notice of the landlords intention to apply to court after the tenancy has been determined. That seven-day notice is not permission to take possession automatically. The central concern is how quickly a landlord can obtain and enforce a lawful possession order when rent is unpaid.

What are you suggesting?

Before compulsory monthly rent is introduced, tenancy and recovery-of-premises laws should be reviewed to provide clear, fair and efficient procedures for dealing with default. Landlords must not resort to self-help, unlawful eviction or changing locks; possession must be recovered through due process.

With over two decades of experience in estate surveying, valuation, property management and real estate consultancy, I believe any rental reform must balance the interest of tenants and landlords. Monthly payment may ease the initial burden on tenants, but it does not automatically make rent cheaper or guarantee that tenants will have money every month. Monthly rent assumes that tenants receive reliable monthly income. Nigeria’s experience does not always support that assumption.

It was reported on July 31, 2016, that workers in about 27 states were owed between two and seven months salaries at the time. This is a reminder that even salaried workers can face prolonged income disruption. Changing the frequency of payment does not therefore remove the underlying affordability problem. Policy must account for salary delays, unemployment, inflation, irregular earnings and the large informal sector. Government must also improve salary administration and ensure that public-sector workers are paid promptly.

I support the objective of reducing the burden of large advance rent payments. However, compulsory monthly rent should not be introduced in isolation. It must be accompanied by stronger legal protection, efficient dispute resolution, increased housing supply, social housing and better access to mortgage finance.

The 1999 constitution identifies suitable and adequate shelter as an objective of state policy under Section 16(2)(d). The National Housing Fund Act and the Land Use Act also form part of Nigerias wider housing and land framework. Any new legislation must respect the constitutional division of responsibilities between federal and state authorities and be carefully coordinated with existing laws.

Any further advice?

Nigeria must not create a policy that makes it easier to enter a tenancy but harder to manage the consequences of default. The objective should be a balanced housing system in which tenants can access decent accommodation, landlords can earn legitimate returns and government creates the conditions for sustainable housing delivery. Monthly rent may be a good reform. But without the right legal, economic and institutional foundation, it could become another well-intentioned policy with unintended consequences. It should also be noted that rental markets differ substantially between locations and property types. The market realities in Ikoyi and Victoria Island are not the same as those of Ikorodu, Badagry or Agege. Property values, construction costs, infrastructure, maintenance, security and demand influence rental values. Government should consider transparent, locality-based rental monitoring supported by reliable market evidence. Regulation should discourage arbitrary increases and exploitation without undermining investment in the provision and maintenance of rental properties.

What should be the role of professionals and government in this?

Professional estate surveyors and valuers, through the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), should contribute their expertise to the assessment of prevailing rental values. Nigeria should give greater attention to social housing. Affordable housing generally means accommodation priced within a households means. Social housing is housing provided or supported by government for low-income and vulnerable households, usually at subsidized rents and under transparent eligibility criteria. It is not necessarily free; it is a targeted public intervention to ensure that people who cannot compete in the open market have access to decent homes. The Federal Government`s National Housing Data Technical Committee reported a housing deficit of approximately 14.925 million units for 2025. A change in rent-payment intervals cannot resolve a shortage of this scale. The federal, state and local governments should expand well-managed social housing, supported by roads, water, electricity, schools, healthcare and public transport.

A credible social-housing programme can reduce homelessness and overcrowding, improve living conditions and relieve pressure on the private rental market. Government must in addition strengthen the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company and Primary Mortgage Institutions. Access to long-term, reasonably priced housing finance remains limited, leaving many Nigerians dependent on personal savings or advance rent.Reforms should improve the reach of the National Housing Fund, expand mortgage products for salaried and self-employed workers, encourage cooperative housing and promote rent-to-own schemes. Public awareness must also improve so citizens understand mortgage eligibility, repayment obligations and available routes to homeownership.

A functional mortgage market can help more households move from renting to owning and ease long-term pressure on the rental market. Without supporting reforms, the policy may create new risks for property owners and discourage investment in rental housing.