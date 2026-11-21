President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over the fatal boat incident in Bayelsa State on Friday, in which scores of people lost their lives.

In a post on his official X handle, @officialABAT, he declared that “those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way.”

While mandating all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation, President Tinubu ordered that the Ibadan presidential rally “be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster.”

His post read: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Friday in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, where a boat carrying scores of people capsized, resulting in the loss of life.

“The deceased were said to be mourners travelling to attend a funeral in the community where the incident happened.

“Those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way. I have directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.

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“I have also directed that our Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, this Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster.

“On behalf of the entire nation, I mourn those who lost their lives in the incident and sympathise with their families, the government and the people of Bayelsa State.

“I particularly mourn with Governor Duoye Diri over this sad incident.

“I pray that God Almighty repose their souls and comfort their families.”