The Lagos State government is leveraging public and private-sector financing models to accelerate housing delivery and bridge the state’s housing deficit, with the commissioning of the 165-unit Treasure Estate highlighting the role of joint venture partnerships in expanding access to decent and affordable homes.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the commissioning of Treasure Estate, developed through a joint venture agreement executed in 2023 between the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and AKF Properties Limited.

The estate, which occupies approximately 28,674 square metres of land covered by a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the government in favour of LSDPC, comprises 165 residential units designed to accommodate different categories of homebuyers.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said the government’s housing delivery strategy involved mobilising both public and private-sector resources to increase the supply of residential properties and make homeownership more accessible to residents.

He stressed that government alone could not meet the state’s housing requirements, making collaboration with private developers an important component of its housing delivery programme.

The governor acknowledged the land-related challenges that had delayed the development for years but said its eventual completion demonstrated the administration’s commitment to delivering on its housing mandate.

“We know we are in a season, but the campaigning season we have must not stop the work that we do,” he said, assuring residents that political activities would not disrupt ongoing development projects.

Sanwo-Olu explained that Treasure Estate was not designed exclusively for high-end buyers but also targeted young professionals, first-time homeowners and growing families.

The development comprises 16 three-bedroom terrace houses with boys’ quarters, 53 two-bedroom terrace houses with boys’ quarters, 72 two-bedroom flats and 24 one-bedroom flats.

According to him, the different housing categories will provide opportunities for residents at various income levels and stages of family life to acquire homes.

He urged prospective homeowners to take advantage of mortgage financing arrangements, particularly single-digit interest rate facilities, to reduce the financial burden of outright property purchases.

The governor said buyers with the capacity to meet long-term repayment obligations should explore available mortgage options, adding that the government would continue to encourage financing models that promote wider access to homeownership.

He also assured residents that issues relating to external road access and drainage infrastructure would receive attention, while urging homeowners and neighbouring communities to maintain peaceful coexistence.

The Chief Executive Officer of AKF Properties Limited, Mr Ayodeji Kolawole Fadoju, said the project demonstrated the importance of sustained public-private collaboration in overcoming the financial and operational challenges associated with housing development.

He disclosed that construction was undertaken amid a sharp rise in building material costs, noting that a bag of cement, which sold for about N5,000 when work commenced around 2024/2025, had risen to more than N12,000 by the time the project was completed.

Despite the cost escalation, he said the commitment of both partners ensured that the estate was delivered according to specification.

Fadoju also urged Nigerians, particularly organised labour and young professionals, to take advantage of available mortgage financing schemes to overcome the challenge of raising funds for outright home purchases.

He said some mortgage facilities and financing arrangements offered through institutions such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Family Homes Funds provided interest rates below 10 percent, but lamented that many prospective homeowners remained unaware of the opportunities.

“Gone are the days where you need to pay 100 percent for your houses,” he said, urging prospective buyers to explore the available financing options, subject to the required documentation and repayment capacity.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of LSDPC, Mr Ayodeji Joseph, described Treasure Estate as a demonstration of how government-owned land assets could be combined with private-sector expertise and investment to deliver housing and generate economic value.

He said the corporation would continue to deploy strategic partnerships to expand housing supply and support the state’s urban development objectives.

Joseph disclosed that Dogo Court in Apapa had been completed and was awaiting formal commissioning by the governor.

He added that four other housing estates were scheduled for commissioning between January and June 2027.

On the facilities provided at Treasure Estate, the LSDPC managing director said the development featured an interlocking-paved road network, perimeter fencing, centralised sewage and water supply systems, water treatment facilities and stormwater drainage infrastructure.

The estate also has a 24-hour electricity supply arrangement supported by public and private power systems, alongside an underground electricity reticulation network.

Other facilities include landscaped green areas, a playground, swimming pool, fitness centre, mini-estate shopping mall, gatehouse, facilities management office and a security network with closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage.