The color of my urine

I noticed that the colour of my urine changes all the time. Sometimes, it can be red or yellow or even very white. I was told recently that the colour of a person’s urine may have something to do with the person’s health status. Kindly help to clarify this assertion.

Ngozi (by SMS)

The colour of your urine can change for many reasons. These can range from the food you eat, to the medicines you take, to certain medical conditions. Also, the more water you drink, the clearer your urine looks. As a general rule of thumb, it’s usually a good sign for your health when the colour of your urine is a pale shade of yellow or clear. Dark yellow urine can be normal, but it might mean you need more fluids. This may be caused by dehydration (loss of body fluids) from hard exercise, working or living in a hot place, or not drinking enough fluids. Inadequate intake of water isa major cause of kidney stones. Amber or honey coloured urine may also mean you aren’t drinking enough water. Eating foods with a lot of food dye can lead to blue or green urine. Besides your state of hydration, the colour of your urine may also indicate your health status. For example, blood in the urine warrants further investigation as it could be a sign of a urinary tract infection, kidney stones or urinary tract cancer. Dark or orange urine may signal a liver problem. Green urine could also be a sign of a bacterial infection in the urinary tract.