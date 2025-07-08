2027: ADC Coalition is divine, Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be assured that he would return for a second term, saying the formation of ADC coalition by opposition is divine.

“Only spell can dismantle this coalition, the coalition is divine, Tinubu must brace up,” he warned.

He made this warning at the unveiling of the 31st edition of his annual prophecy book titled ‘Warnings To The Nations” (2025/2026 edition) on Saturday.

Primate Ayodele, in his prophecy book, stated that if Tinubu relies on his strength, the ADC coalition can bring up surprises that would drown the ruling party, while urging the president to act fast before it’s too late.

He had earlier advised the coalition, which initially pitched a tent with ADA to move to ADC in the prophecy book, which had been compiled in April 2025.

“If he should rely on his strength, the Coalition Party can bring surprises and fight with the ruling party. This election will go further than what he thinks.

“Tinubu must act fast. Tinubu should listen now and do what is needed. Do what is imaginable if he wants to win. He must do everything, listen to everything and work on everything if he wants to win.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele advised Tinubu to forget about the number of people coming to his party because most of them are betrayals.

“Tinubu should not think the way it is as a lot of forces are fighting the ruling party. He must not think it is well. Don’t be deceived.

“He should forget about the number of people coming to his party, forget about people who want to make noise in his party but are betrayals.

“Three names that must not come out. They want to use six things to destroy Tinubu’s government: Security, Economy, Ethnicity, Energy, Creation of states, Employment, and Youth development.“