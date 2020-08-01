My wife poured water on our bed any time I demanded for sex, man tells court

A man, Dauda Adigun, has succeeded in convincing the president, Oja Oba/ Mapo Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Ademola Odunade in stopping his marriage to his wife, Mary Oluwaseun.

Dauda who tied the nuptial knot with his wife 21 years ago told the court that he wanted a clean cut from her stating stubbornness, destructive nature and threat to his life as his reasons.

The plaintiff further entreated the court to grant him custody of their four children whom he said Mary maltreated and later abandoned.

Mary refused to come to court after being served summonses at three different times.

Dauda giving his evidence said: “I don’t want to have anything to do with Mary again. She’s an ill wind that blows no one any good.

“My marriage to my wife was hellish because she made life tough for me.

“Mary usurped my position in the home and daily ridiculed me before our children.

“She refused to take instructions from me because she was stubborn and always called my bluff.

“My wife would come home late from work and tell me she owed me no excuse or apology when I challenged her.

“Mary constantly provoked me to anger doing this.

“We always had scuffle at every occasion I demanded for my conjugal right. My wife would resist me and attract our children’s attention by her shout. Mary sometimes went as far as pouring water on our bed in order not to have sex with me.

“My lord, any time we argued or fought, she would rain curses on me. Mary also humiliated me by using unprintable words on me.

“She didn’t stop at these. She took to threatening me. My wife was always boasting that she would soon get rid of me which brought fear into me for the number of years we lived together.

“Mary ruined me. She was always destroying my property each time we had a misunderstanding.

“My lord, the worst of it all was the manner at which my wife maltreated our children. They found it hard to believe she actually gave birth to them. She was never interested in their welfare and never bothered about their education.

The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, declared their marriage dissolved and ordered the plaintiff to give the defendant N5,000 to pack her belongings from his house.

A copy of the judgment was ordered to be served the defendant.

 

