2027: Dele Momodu reveals his best ADC presidential candidate

Media mogul and publisher of Ovation magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, has declared former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as his preferred presidential candidate within the emerging opposition coalition adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Momodu emphasised that while he maintains a close friendship with Labour Party’s Peter Obi, his political choice remains Atiku, whom he described as the most formidable option among the current contenders under the ADC umbrella.

“My best choice is Atiku,” Momodu stated. “And that is what I expect Obidients to say about Obi, and Amaechi supporters to say about Amaechi. This game is a game of numbers, and the people who are most aggrieved today are in the northern part of Nigeria.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart turned ADC chieftain said his stance does not invalidate other aspirants’ chances, urging for a transparent and competitive primary to determine the coalition’s flagbearer.

He also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of strategically pushing for a southern candidate in the ADC, alleging that the APC’s fear of Atiku’s influence is driving smear campaigns against the former vice president.

“If you listen to Wike very well, they’ve all been campaigning that the next president should still come from southern Nigeria. But they know there’s no Southerner today with enough national traction. Wike could have been a contender, but now he’s supporting Asiwaju [Tinubu],” Momodu said.

Stressing the importance of internal democracy, Momodu called on supporters of all aspirants to rally behind their candidates and prepare for a free and fair contest.

“I have never asked anyone not to support Obi. Obi is my very good friend. If you asked me about one of the people who should lead the coalition, I would say it should be Obi.

“As a democrat, I am appealing to them, hoping they will be able to do it democratically so that they will not say they were forced upon them.”

“Let them all go to the field. Let all Obidients campaign for Obi, let the Atikulates campaign for Atiku, and let the Amaechis campaign for Amaechi. That is my belief,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE