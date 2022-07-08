Terrorist attacks: Buhari in Security Council meeting 

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja 
War against terrorism, I won't interfere with INEC's conduct of elections, Buhari orders urgent action to rescue kidnapped train passengers, we ve made impact on security

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with service chiefs and heads of other security services at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also in attendance in the meeting to assess the rising terrorist attacks are some relevant ministers.

The meeting follows the latest attack on the Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja and the presidential advance team to Katsina State.

The Abuja attack led to the release of all Boko Haram detainees.

The Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the incident.

More details to come later…

